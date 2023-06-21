Lawmakers pass bill to allow emergency procurement by GDOE for storm damage

Lawmakers Monday night voted to pass a measure to let education officials go through emergency procurement channels for all post-typhoon fixes, in hope that schools can get in line with sanitation regulations by the start of the next school year on Aug. 9.

It's a compromise from Sen. Chris Barnett, education committee chair, who said he isn’t ready to budge on a June 30 deadline for local schools to get in line with sanitation regulations or shut down. Management at the Guam Department of Education and now the Guam Education Board have petitioned lawmakers for an extension on the deadline.

GDOE administrators at an oversight hearing earlier this month reported major damage to several schools.

Bill 136-37 would allow GDOE to skirt around the notoriously slow government of Guam procurement system for 120 days by using emergency procurement. That means the department could secure contracts for repairs and other needs based on how quickly a vendor can provide a service – instead of having to make vendors compete based on price.

The proposal led to stiff debate between lawmakers, but ultimately passed, even as five Republican lawmakers voted against it. There was no word from Adelup as of press time Tuesday whether Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero would sign the bill into law. Governor's spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said she was not aware that Adelup had received any passed bills.

'Tired of excuses'

Barnett on Monday called the bill a way to possibly force GDOE’s hand and finally deal with issues that have plagued public schools for years. Slow procurement, he noted, was the No. 1 reason cited by GDOE when asked about delayed school fixes, and letting GDOE spend now would open the door to federal reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The June 30 deadline, enacted through Public Law 37-4, was set “because we’re all tired of excuses,” which led to the poor state of local schools over the decades, Barnett said.

If lawmakers conceded to an extension, he said, “and if we let GDOE slide again, guess what? They're going to keep sliding to infinity and beyond. They will keep sliding. They're saying, 'Give us until next school year.' What happens next school year?”

Republicans opposed

Republican Sen. Joanne Brown took issue with giving GDOE the authority to bypass procurement safeguards.

Brown said that giving GDOE authorization to spend money more quickly would not fix incompetence that led to failures at local schools in the first place. The millions of dollars GDOE received during the COVID-19 pandemic did not fix schools, she noted.

Besides, Brown said, neither school officials nor the public auditor had been called in to speak about whether Bill 136, introduced just Monday, would help.

What the bill would do was open the door to potential abuse of taxpayer money, she said.

“You really believe that they're going to follow every letter (of) the law in signing these certificates? How much government procurement happens every day that's improper, and the signature’s right there? Oh, laña', right there. We got it,” she said.

“And then what do we do about it? Do we prosecute them? Do we require them to pay the money back?”

Democrat Sen. Joe San Agustin pointed out that both the public auditor and attorney general would have to be party to any emergency procurement.

Republican Sen. Frank Blas Jr. countered that any FEMA reimbursements would come only for typhoon damage, not the myriad issues GDOE was facing before the storm.

The measure passed 8-5, with Sens. Barnett, Will Parkinson, Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, Dwayne San Nicolas and Amanda Shelton, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes voting in favor. Sens. Brown, Blas, Chris Duenas, Tom Fisher and Jesse Lujan all voted against the measure.

Sens. Sabina Perez and Telo Taitague were absent and excused.

Amendments to the bill require that GDOE submit reports of all emergency spending to the speaker of the Legislature, and that officials certify that they have complied with the government’s procurement laws.