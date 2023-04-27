In a total reversal from last month's failed attempt, lawmakers this morning unanimously passed an override of the governor's veto on Bill 12-37, the measure that will require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

Fourteen lawmakers voted for the override, with Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes being absent and excused.

The vote comes as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has submitted an amended agreement for the Eagles Field property in Mangilao, land that she is hoping to lease from the federal government in order to construct a medical complex, including a new hospital.

The medical complex project had essentially fallen into controversy since the Eagles Field site was identified. Several families claim ancestral ownership of properties in the area, which tied to the project to longstanding issues involving the return of land taken by the federal government. Controversy continued to brew as the governor's administration grew closer to drafting a lease for the property with the federal government.

Speaker Therese Terlaje introduced Bill 12 in light of concerns with how the lease was being developed.

The measure passed in early March, but the governor vetoed it, describing Bill 12 as championed by obstructionists politicians.

An override attempt later in March fell one vote shy of passing, but Attorney General Douglas Moylan rejected the lease anyway the next day, citing various legal issues. The governor was otherwise prepared to sign the lease by April 3.

Leon Guerrero has maintained that lease signings fall under executive authority. Just last night, her office announced that a new lease had been sent to the AG for review, with changes that are said to resolve Moylan's concerns.

Adelup has not yet responded to the override passing.

The government of Guam was given until April 30 to sign the lease. As efforts are underway to build up missile defense facilities on island, the property will go to military uses if not leased for the medical complex.