Cheering and applause echoed through the session hall of the Guam Congress Building on Thursday morning as Speaker Therese Terlaje struck her gavel and declared that the governor's veto on Bill 12-37 had been overridden.

Now law, the measure will require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

Bill 12 had been introduced by the speaker in response to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's attempts at entering into a lease with the federal government for the use of the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, where a medical complex including a new hospital was intended to be built.

While there is general consensus that a new hospital is needed on Guam, the medical complex project had essentially been mired in controversy since the Eagles Field site was identified.

Several families claim previous ownership of properties in the area, which tied the project to long-standing issues involving the return of land taken by the federal government. And as the lease inched closer to completion, concerns mounted among certain lawmakers over the transparency of its development and the commitments being made on behalf of the island.

"The implementation of (Bill 12) into law will now ensure the people of Guam will be made aware of what is being negotiated on their behalf, when it comes to land agreements involving deals being made with the federal government for the use of federal property, at the cost of the people of Guam," Terlaje's office stated in a press release after the override passed.

'We will not waver'

Bill 12 first passed in early March, but the governor vetoed it, describing the measure as championed by obstructionist politicians.

An override was attempted in late March, but that fell one vote shy of the 10 needed to pass. However, Attorney General Douglas Moylan rejected the lease anyway, citing numerous legal issues. The governor was otherwise prepared to sign the lease by April 3.

In a total reversal from last month's failure, 14 lawmakers unanimously passed the override Thursday, with only Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes absent and excused from voting.

"We are committed to building a new medical complex for all the people of Guam. We will not waver in that mission. For now, we will immediately assess our options and move forward accordingly," the governor's office stated in a press release about the override issued Thursday afternoon.

"We want to thank our partners at Joint Region Marianas for their hard work and cooperation throughout this process. While many hurtful and disparaging remarks have been directed at them today and in recent weeks, they have acted with integrity and honor. They are a credit to men and women in uniform everywhere," Adelup added in the release.

New lease under review

Thursday's vote also came on the heels of an amended agreement for Eagles Field, which the governor's office announced just the night before. The new lease contains provisions that should address the attorney general's concerns, the governor's office stated.

The AG determined that the initial lease was unenforceable, noting noncompliance with federal and local laws regarding the Guam Legislature authorizing and appropriating funds for the lease. There was also an issue with the lease "precluding" access to the medical complex by the people of Guam, referring to the takeover provision in case of war or national emergency.

To address concerns relative to legislative appropriations, the governor would use $10.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds, which do not require legislative authorization, to pay for monetary considerations in the lease, the governor's office stated Wednesday night.

The new lease also clarifies that only the president of the United States can declare an emergency, and whatever powers the president already has over hospitals during an emergency will apply to the new Guam hospital, according to the governor's office.

Moylan wrote back Thursday requesting more information on certain provisions, and noting that the signature block for the AG had been removed on the amended lease.

"Why (was) the attorney general of Guam's signature line removed ... and if you intend to sign the lease without the (AG's) signature, why would you send this second draft for our review in such a short time frame," Moylan stated.

The speaker made note of that absence as well and, as she spoke on Bill 12 during Thursday's debate on the override, she stated that it may be an attempt to "completely bypass all other existing laws."

Terlaje implored fellow senators to put their differences aside, her voice breaking as she spoke on how matters surrounding the lease put Guam's history into perspective.

"What I really fear is that we as a Legislature will be acquiescing to this one (rear) admiral's ... assertion that they are done with their obligation for net negative and the return of excess land," Terlaje said. "This is an issue bigger than any of us. It's an issue that brings our entire history to bear before us. Do not acquiesce to them saying they are done with return of excess federal lands, they are done with their promises to us, while we carried a huge burden for them."

During the planning to move thousands of Marines from Okinawa to Guam, the military made a "net negative" pledge to own less land on island at the conclusion of the buildup than when it began. Federal excess land is property designated to have no military utility, and that can be transferred to the government of Guam.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, previously said the military already has less land today than when the buildup began, although the Department of Defense still owns about 27% of the land on Guam. However, only about 5% of the DOD property is available for development, according to Nicholson. With efforts underway to set up missile defense systems on island in light of threats from China, as it stands today, there are no more excess federal lands, except for parcels that were already on their way to GovGuam, Nicholson had said.

The Eagles Field properties, too, are destined for military use if not leased to build the medical complex.

And, as noted many times before, even if federal property were still up for transfer to GovGuam, a federal law specifically bars returning those lands to ancestral owners.

The government of Guam was initially given a deadline to sign the Eagles Field lease by April 14, but the rear admiral granted an extension to April 30 upon request by the governor.

Debate, criticism

Much of Thursday's debate on the override of Bill 12 consisted of some lengthy statements from lawmakers, and several levied criticisms of the governor and the Eagles Field lease.

Sen. Telo Taitague said she has been made to feel like a second-class citizen, not just by the military, but by the governor, and that senators' voices and the voices of the public don't matter.

"Don't make us feel like second-class citizens. Don't make our people of Guam feel like they're second-class citizens, ... just because somebody is sitting up there in the perch saying, 'I don't care. I'm going to do it my way,'" Taitague said in a mocking impression of the governor's voice.

"I did it pretty good, didn't I? That's because I constantly hear that all the time. Constantly. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship," Taitague added.

Sen. Thomas Fisher said he believed two things needed to be built - one being a new hospital, and the other being the "governor's credibility."

Fisher noted that the governor stated in a letter earlier this week that there were no new details to share regarding the Eagles Field lease at that time, only to be met with a new lease a few days later.

"If it was her that signed it and not an autopen, when she did sign it, she was making a material misrepresentation to the Legislature. This is a classic example of an unforced error. It's remarkable that anyone let that letter leave her desk," Fisher said.

Sen. William Parkinson, one of the lawmakers initially opposed to override, said his biggest fear was that more bureaucracy would lead to setbacks on a new hospital.

"What I really pride myself on most is being a team player," Parkinson said Thursday. "Everybody in this body says that they are looking to build a new hospital. ... And so, for once, I think I will, in the spirit of teamwork and cooperation, encourage this sentiment in my colleagues and take them at their word that this is what they want to achieve."