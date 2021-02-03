Lawmakers question Port's hiring practices

Tuesday's legislative oversight hearing into the Port Authority of Guam's hiring practices began with some contention as Port General Manager Rory Respicio read out loud the contents of a letter he sent to Sen. Telena Nelson, in which he asks the chairwoman of the Port oversight committee to identify people she had heard to be criminals out of a listing of all employees hired between fiscal year 2010 to the present.

"I'm going to stop you right there," Nelson said. "I am not saying that people are criminals. So please get it right. Do not mince my words."

At the oversight, Nelson said she had asked for information on the positions and process in which employees with criminal histories were hired at the Port - an issue that Respicio and lawmakers would revisit throughout the hearing.

While a panel is responsible for recommending new hires, they do not have access to police and local court clearances. This is based on personnel rules and regulations, according to Port human resources staff.

Sen. Joanne Brown, the Port general manager before Respicio, has introduced legislation that would prevent the government of Guam from hiring individuals convicted of official misconduct.

During the oversight, Respicio highlighted several cases from Brown's administration, in which she hired or retained individuals who were convicted or arrested on drug-related charges and other crimes, including official misconduct. Some of the hires are still employed at the Port.

"That is allowable under the rules and the law. Therefore, based on past actions, the previous general manager did believe in second chances," Respicio told senators Tuesday.

These examples were to demonstrate consistency between past and current practices, he said.

But lawmakers pressed on for information on hires with criminal records, leading Respicio to say he didn't have such a listing.

"I believe the question was asked about hiring practices over a certain number of years," Speaker Therese Terlaje said as Respicio attempted to explain his position. "We want to know if you're seeing it's a common practice. So how common is it? What types of criminal records are we talking about and what positions ... that's what's relevant for me."

Brown said she never knowingly hired anyone with a criminal background, which Respicio called "very convenient."

"Try using that at the Civil Service Commission, where they say, 'Management knew or should have known.' The responsibility and the onus always fall on the general manager of the Port," Respicio said as Brown pressed him on who he has hired with a criminal history in his two years at the Port, while repeating that she had never done the same, knowingly.

Brown recalled a situation where she terminated an employee who did not disclose their felony conviction, and said greater scrutiny may need to be applied to the hiring process.

The Port ended the oversight with statements from Jesse Mendiola, a new hire at the Port with a criminal drug history, who left the federal prison system determined to turn his life around. Mendiola said discussions over the past few weeks have left him concerned for his future employment at the Port.

Terlaje was among the senators to pass local legislation intended to help individuals with criminal pasts, called the Fair Chances Hiring Process Act.

At the Port, safety is above all and there needs to be no improprieties regarding drug importation or the like, Terlaje said.

Even with the Fair Chances law, there still needs to be a review of criminal records and discretion when hiring, she added. Terlaje said she thought it was appropriate for the Legislature to go over hires made under the law as part of potential future policy decisions regarding such hiring.

"And you know, let's face it, we're all here because of allegations in the news regarding personnel that were hired who have police records, or court records, conviction records and are related to high-level people in the government. That's why this has become a big deal, I think," Terlaje stated near the end of the oversight.