Lawmakers raise concerns with budget

With nine votes in favor and six against, the fiscal year 2023 budget bill has become one of the more divisive governmentwide appropriation measures to come out of the Legislature in recent years.

The bill raises the budget from fiscal 2022, clocking in at more than $1 billion, inclusive of federal resources.

Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes and Sens. James Moylan, Telena Nelson, Sabina Perez, Clynton Ridgell, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton, Jose "Pedo" Terlaje and Mary Torres voted to pass the bill.

Meanwhile, Speaker Therese Terlaje joined Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Dueñas and Telo Taitague in opposing the measure.

Blas said he voted no because he wasn't comfortable with the bill's revenue projections. While the General Fund is tracking significant collections above budget in fiscal 2022, special fund revenues have been short.

"Special funds are derived from the fees that businesses have to pay. ... If no fees are being paid, obviously, there's no businesses. And if there's no businesses, how do we project then the taxes that we're going to collect from businesses," Blas said. "If you drive down Tumon and you go to a number of places where businesses were booming pre-pandemic, they're still closed. And I couldn't see those revenues were going to be there in the form of the taxes that can be derived."

The fiscal 2023 budget bill adopts General Fund revenues of about $800 million. However, that appears to have become slightly short, as Section 30 funding was adopted at nearly $75 million, while the Department of Interior announced Guam had been approved for a little less than $70.4 million.

Brown, who also voted no on the fiscal 2022 budget bill, said she believed the 2023 legislation continued a trend of spending and additional costs to government operations that she didn't believe sustainable.

"This unfortunate pandemic has been a financial boom for the government of Guam, and I just see, as I did last year when I voted against the budget, I just don't think we're budgeting responsibly. And the other factor is the Legislature has not been adamant about having the governor provide very clear outlines of how she's expending federal funds that's provided on behalf of our people. Those are areas in the government of Guam, we can offset General Fund money if we know what's being covered other than just a breakdown of departments - what funds they have, what funds they expended," Brown said.

Duenas said he voted no for two main reasons. The first related to pay raises authorized outside of the legislative process.

As an example, the fiscal 2023 budget bill includes increased appropriations to the Guam Department of Education to accommodate pay adjustments recommended by the Department of Administration and approved by the governor. These adjustments became effective in May and were initially paid by reallocating some of GDOE's American Rescue Plan funding, although authority for that source would last only up to Sept. 30, or the end of the fiscal year. To support raises beyond Sept. 30, lawmakers adopted an educator pay plan in addition to increasing GDOE's appropriation.

But despite incorporation into the budget bill, a sticking point for some lawmakers had been how the teacher raises were implemented outside of the process outlined in the fiscal 2022 budget law, which would not have effectuated raises until June 30, 2023. Earlier this year, the governor also authorized pay raises for law enforcement via executive order, and more adjustments may be coming, as DOA was reported to eye tackling a wider GovGuam pay study after completing the teacher study.

"When these type of things are done in a manner within the executive branch or other controlling bodies, to where it's not in concert with the Legislature, it basically obligates the people of Guam to those obligations without the consideration of the entire budget," Duenas said. "And that concerns me because, one, it can either be an empty promise in the fiscal years ahead should there not be such robust and good times. The second thing is normally pay adjustments are done through a full vetted study so that there is parity and there is an understanding on how the sustainability is with it going forward."

The second issue Duenas cited was the addition of an amendment that grants the Guam Visitors Bureau general manager full authority and responsibility over the agency's business affairs, to which Duenas said he is "adamantly opposed."

"I think that the general manager's position, at this point, there being issues with regard to loopholes and the like, should be changed and handled by a stand-alone bill being introduced at the Legislature, heard in public hearings and voted on the floor. Not inserted into the budget," Duenas said. "I think the miscellaneous provisions (in the budget bill), which I have now dubbed the 'mischievous provisions,' is not the place to change a structure of a public corporation."

GVB President Carl Gutierrez had been at odds with the GVB board, having lobbed allegations that members hold conflicts of interest and are violating the Open Government Act.

On May 12, the GVB board voted to postpone all meetings until the bureau had "harmonized enabling legislation and bylaws passed in 2013 that was deemed illegal by the legal counsel," and for the board to hire its own legal counsel using GVB funds.

Taitague made her sentiments known after voting on the 2023 budget bill, stating that the bill continues a fiscally irresponsible trend of excessive spending.

Neither Speaker Terlaje nor Sen. Ada provided comment by press time.

The governor has until Sept. 12 to decide on the 2023 budget bill, although she has indicated that the bill hasn't steered too far from the executive budget request.