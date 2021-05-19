Lawmakers react to GovGuam hiring plans using federal relief

Lawmakers have begun to sound off on the governor's proposal to use some of an upcoming federal relief package estimated at more than $600 million to grow the government's payroll.

At a news conference last week, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told reporters she plans to use some of the subsidy to provide funding for personnel to agencies that were shorted in the current budget law. Hiring more park rangers was one example given by the island's maga'håga.

Guidance on allowable uses for these funds was released by the Department of the Treasury, which stated that local governments can rehire workers laid off due to the pandemic. But the governor's proposal as outlined to the media is for an expansion of pre-pandemic staffing levels, since the COVID-19 outbreak did not cause any government workers to be fired for lack of funding.

Leon Guerrero said she felt adding more employees to GovGuam's roster will also be compliant with the American Rescue Plan.

"The guidance allows me (to spend on) economic recovery. And I'm looking at this as economic recovery, because what do we have to showcase to our tourists but our beaches, our parks and our public areas. And I need to make sure they're clean, and I need to make sure that they're pristine so we can continue to have tourists," the governor said at last week's press conference.

As of Monday afternoon, the governor was still considering requests for the funds out of the ARP. The administration had not made "formal decisions" about how much will be earmarked for new hires and which agencies will benefit from the investments, according to Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Senators respond

The Guam Daily Post reached out to senators for their thoughts on the potential use of the federal funds, considering competing priorities for infrastructure projects and direct aid programs for residents and businesses. Hiring new employees was not on the list of funding priorities shared with the governor during a closed-door meeting with lawmakers.

Reviewing the governor's final proposed budget for the subsidy is key, said Sen. Joanne Brown.

"It's just a bit premature without knowing what the governor's plan is to even comment on whether or not these ARP funds should even be used for any type of hiring," she said. "But then the issue is how can we sustain it? If we're looking at hiring additional personnel, what is the plan for these employees after – is this just a short-term or long-term commitment? We can't determine that without a plan in place."

Sen. James Moylan urged the governor to be "cautious" about the intended hiring.

"I have no issues with using some of the ARP funds to hire essential workers, granted they are temporary positions," Sen. Moylan stated to the Post. "What I don't agree with is hiring permanent positions, which will become a general fund obligation in the future after the ARP funds are exhausted."

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said the government should use the money to "do more than just hire," citing disparities in compensation for law enforcement officers and health professionals.

"It does not matter if we fill every vacancy in GovGuam if our employees leave after a few months for better opportunities in the federal government, the private sector or even at autonomous agencies," she said.

Sen. Mary Torres, along with the vice speaker, has also proposed for some of the incoming federal subsidy to be used "to pay our health care workers what they deserve."

"I realize that non-recurring sources are generally reserved for non-recurring expenses, but we can't improve access to care without supporting the ones who deliver it. Paying nurses what they deserve is not only an investment in the health and safety of our island – after this virus, it's the least we can do," Torres told the Post.