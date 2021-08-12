The annual debate over the government of Guam budget for the next fiscal year essentially began Tuesday, if only to place the budget bill into second reading for the session agenda. Lawmakers recessed until Friday to give the public and themselves an opportunity to review the proposal.

The fiscal year 2022 budget bill sets General Fund revenues for appropriation at about $617.4 million. Special fund revenues are set at $196.7 million. These are both decreases from the current fiscal year, and agencies such as the Guam Department of Education and Department of Public Health and Social Services, will see smaller appropriations compared to the current year if the bill passes as is.

However, several agencies requested amounts close to their current appropriations during budget talks earlier this year, and there are scores of federal funding sources that may help augment agency finances in fiscal 2022.

For example, Public Health officials requested a budget $17.8 million short of their needs, but said they hope federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will cover the shortfall.

Meanwhile, GDOE and the Office of the Governor have a series of Education Stabilization Funding sources that they can use to help purchase student supplies, award to education programs and use for other education-related purposes.

But these grants come with a maintenance of effort requirement, which essentially means the percentage of the overall local budget dedicated to education must remain the same as in prior years. That includes funding appropriated to GDOE, the charter schools, the University of Guam and Guam Community College.

"In order to meet the requirement, we estimate that roughly 30% of the government’s budget will need to continue to go toward education," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, adding that the MOE was the department's main concern during budget talks.

Stephanie Flores, the administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, said Guam is meeting the MOE under the current appropriations and that they have been working with Sen. Joe San Agustin to ensure the MOE is met.

Fernandez said GDOE will be reviewing the budget bill to ensure the MOE is met and will let the Legislature know if there are concerns. But based on The Guam Daily Post's review of the budget, comparing appropriations to the education agencies with the total General Fund and special revenue funds that are available, it appears that the MOE will still be met in fiscal 2022.