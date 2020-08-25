Lawmakers reject using possible excess funds for Public Health

Lawmakers on Monday rejected an amendment to the fiscal year 2021 budget bill that would have appropriated excess revenues to the Department of Public Health and Socials Services, as well as to educational institutions.

The overall amendment was proposed by Sen. Therese Terlaje.

It would have appropriated withholding and corporate income tax collected per quarter above the adopted revenues to Public Health, for the expansion of its environmental health inspections, as well as other regulatory purposes and operations. The appropriation would have been limited to $6 million.

Sen. Amanda Shelton submitted a modification to the amendment, which would allocate any excess revenues beyond $6 million to the Guam Department of Education Operations Funds, the Guam Academy Charter School Fund, University of Guam Scholarships and Training Programs, and for Guam Community College operations.

While lawmakers accepted Shelton's modification, the overall amendment failed. The total appropriation to Public Health in the fiscal 2021 budget is $3.5 million less than fiscal 2020 overall, with $13 million cut out of operations, according to Terlaje. Local matches for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program are also short of what's needed to take full advantage of federal funding for these programs, she added.

The amendment was also meant to lock in where any excess revenues might end up, according to Terlaje.

But other lawmakers had concerns. Just the week prior, lawmakers had also rejected an amendment from Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, which would have increased adopted revenues for withholding tax by $4.6 million.

"We know that Public Health is shorted what they require ... but we have to be realistic of the fact that we weren't willing to increase the budget at the front end because we were uncertain about the revenues. I believe we were conservative in that regard," Sen. Mary Torres said.

"Now to be a little bit risky and say we're going to appropriate any excesses per quarter, the logic really defies that conservative approach."

Stephen Guerrero, director for the Office of Finance and Budget, stated that although Public Health is shorted in fiscal 2021, he believes the budget is able to cover mandated expenses.

"Maybe not to the level that they would feel is adequate, but I think it's the level at least to keep their operation going at minimal costs," Guerrero said.

A review of total CARES Act funding available to Guam indicated Public Health was listed to receive funding for 23 programs to the tune of about $19.9 million. He is not sure what specific restrictions are associated with the funding, but federal moneys were also considered when determining the suggested appropriation for the agencies, Guerrero added.