A new Simon Sanchez High School won’t include an air rifle range for the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, or JROTC, program.

Initial designs for the long-awaited new Sanchez High included a large facility for JROTC students, which would have included an air rifle range for students. Sanchez High JROTC students have brought home accolades from national championships, including for marksmanship, in recent years.

Though the range is intended for use with air rifles, which used compressed air to fire small plastic or metal BBs or pellets, lawmakers during Thursday’s legislative session referred to the area as a “firing range” and made reference to the use of firearms. The intent for the range to be used for air rifles was made clear by designer Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects during a public hearing earlier this year. It also could have been used for archery and as a multipurpose facility.

Lawmakers Thursday raised concerns over how appropriate it was for the new campus, which will cost up to $166 million, to include a marksmanship facility. The issue came up during debate over Sen. Roy Quinata’s Bill 94-37, which aims to simplify the 2013 law authorizing construction of a new Sanchez High, to speed up the project.

Sen. Sabina Perez raised the issue of the air rifle range, which she called a “firing range,” and introduced an amendment to bar it from the new school. She said there were multiple concerns, chief among them safety, should a “stray bullet” fly off. She called it a want, not a need.

“Having arms projectiles accepted in a brand new high school that we're paying premium dollar for, ... I think that is not the right direction that we should be going in," she said.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, who was in JROTC in high school, objected to the amendment. He said lawmakers should be more informed about what actually went on with students in the program before attempting to change designs that already were paid for, to the tune of about $5.17 million.

"Now let's go back and make a change? I say they just move on. And if any of my colleagues have a question about what JROTC does, know first what they do," he said.

'Over the top'

Sen. Chris Duenas said he supported cutting the range because it was “a little over the top” to build a “full blown firing range” at a school.

“I just think there's enough of those facilities available,” off-campus, he said.

Sen. Quinata interjected several times during debate to clarify that air rifles don't use gunpowder. Air rifle practice would go on with or without the range.

"It's not a 9mm (bullet), it’s not a 0.50-(caliber), it’s not an (automatic rifle) projectile. It's a pea-shooter. So I just wanted to clarify that it's like a … little kid's toy gun,” Quinata said.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes attempted to get an instructor from the JROTC program weigh in over the phone. Sen. Amanda Shelton said the instructor in question noted the building was for multipurpose use, and that the amendment would only limit its use by students.

Education chairman Sen. Chris Barnett said he had a cousin who shot out their eye with an air rifle. Removing the facility from the Sanchez High design wouldn’t prevent the school’s JROTC program from being as successful as it has been, he said, adding that the acting GDOE superintendent told him over the phone that she didn't object to the amendment.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, though not specifically speaking on the amendment, said the JROTC building was bigger than the school’s cafeteria and almost as big as three classroom wings.

The amendment passed, adding the words "without a firing range" to the definition of "school design" in the bill.

Bill 94-37 advanced to the voting file and was passed Friday.