Lawmakers return for war claims fix

After recessing early last week to allow a five-day notice period to elapse, lawmakers met again in session Monday to discuss the legislative fix for an error that expanded eligibility in a recently enacted war claims bill.

However, not much discussion took place.

After spending some time to gather into the Committee of the Whole, Sen. Sabina Perez read an opening statement on behalf of Speaker Therese Terlaje, author of Bill 217-36, the proposed fix to the law.

The speaker was not in session Monday, as she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Perez read Terlaje's comments, saying the speaker requested a document tracking Bill 130-36 throughout the engrossment process.

That document states that the eligibility amendment was inadvertently left in the working file during the process to finalize the bill, although there were reviews done afterward.

The speaker consulted with the acting chair of the Committee on Rules, Sen. Amanda Shelton, on closing administrative gaps, Perez said.

"There was never a time where the issue was not disclosed to the public," she added on behalf of Terlaje. "Errors on engrossed bills are not unique. We just went through this exercise on our budget session. However, it is incumbent on each of our offices to catch any errors. What is unique here is that for all our failsafe measures, this one slipped past each of us who voted on the measure."

Unintended language

Bill 217 is essentially identical to the war claims measure, Bill 130, which was meant to close a gap in the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act by tasking the governor with submitting a payment plan for claimants who did not meet the one-year filing deadline under the federal law.

However, the engrossed version of Bill 130 included unintended language that expanded program eligibility to all Guam World War II survivors, regardless of when they died.

This amendment, introduced by the speaker, was not only ruled materially different from Bill 130 and as such didn't make it into the bill, but also has the potential of ballooning costs for the legislation. There have been estimates of $150 million attached to the failed amendment.

It's unclear how the failed amendment was added to Bill 130, an incorrect version of which was passed by the Legislature then enacted into law by the governor.

The version of Bill 217 on the session floor includes all previously accepted amendments to Bill 130, and is without the language expanding eligibility.

Senators walk out

Five Republican senators walked out on session two weeks ago over concerns that the reasons for the error should be discussed in public.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr., who was one of the five who walked out, said he could not ask other questions until someone answered questions related to statements in the speaker's comments.

He requested a copy of the speaker's statements, but after some time going over how to get that copy, lawmakers ultimately recessed until Wednesday to allow a transcription of the statements to be made.