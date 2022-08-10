Lawmakers gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Guam Congress Building to initiate this month's regular session. And while budget talks were set to begin that day, not much talking took place. That's because the Legislature quickly went into recess, until 2 p.m. this afternoon, to give senators time to review the substitute budget bill.

Tuesday's session meeting, including opening formalities, lasted about half an hour.

Bill 276-36, the fiscal year 2023 appropriations measure, projects nearly $810 million from the General Fund, out of which $62.8 million is reserved for tax refunds. This leaves $747 million for government operations, but, after taking out reserves for the Rainy Day Fund, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Pharmaceuticals Fund, and other funds, about $713 million is left for appropriations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Projected special fund collections add another $199.5 million to the budget, plus $109.4 million from federal grants, for a total fiscal 2023 budget of $1.02 billion.

The total budget for fiscal 2022 was initially set at about $937 million. However, that has been adjusted. Fiscal 2022 General Fund reports are projecting significant collections in excess of budget. The latest report forecasts that the General Fund will end $99 million above budget.

The recent law that created a power credit program adjusted the fiscal 2022 General Fund budget, with projected excess collections in mind, to accommodate funding for the credit program.

As always, the largest single appropriation for next fiscal year is provided to the Guam Department of Education.

For next fiscal year, GDOE may see more funding for pay raises. The education department was appropriated a total of $204 million in the current budget act. The fiscal 2023 budget bill proposes a total appropriation of $231 million.

Legislative appropriations chair Sen. Joe San Agustin and his staff said the increased budget is intended mainly for GDOE pay raises. Raises for educators were approved by the governor in May. The raises were estimated to cost $30 million a year.

Speaker Therese Terlaje previously said she believed significant discussion will revolve around revenue projections and whether they are accurate.

The Legislature will resolve into the Committee of the Whole for budget talks. Lawmakers have invited agency heads for the Department of Administration, the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Office of Finance and Budget to attend.