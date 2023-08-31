Lawmakers reverse funding freeze on governor’s office

Lawmakers Wednesday reversed a move that would have frozen funding for the Office of the Governor until $20 million in maintenance and repair money for the island's public schools was returned.

Senators, in a decision split across party lines, voted to strike the amendment freezing Adelup's funding from the fiscal year 2024 budget act. No money would have been provided to the office until $20 million was returned to the Guam Department of Education, funds that got shunted toward storm recovery after Typhoon Mawar struck the island.

Adelup called the tactic "political extortion."

Wednesday's reversal comes after GDOE Superintendent Kenneth Swanson publicly opposed the funding freeze. In a news release last week, Swanson said the money was being used by Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense to secure aid for Mawar-damaged schools, and a return of the money to GDOE would force the notoriously slow government of Guam procurement process to be restarted.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who secured the freeze during budget talks earlier this month, said Wednesday it was no longer needed.

Money for GDOE repairs was appropriated by senators early this year. But lawmakers authorized Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to spend up to $50 million on typhoon recovery after Mawar struck in May, and the money for GDOE was redirected.

Terlaje on Wednesday noted that limits and extra reporting requirements had been put on that $50 million authority during budget talks, and that GDOE could be reimbursed the money at a later date. She motioned to withdraw the section of the budget bill that would freeze Adelup's funding.

Republicans tried to block the move.

'Leverage'

Sen. Telo Taitague, appropriations vice chair, objected, stating, "This was the one amendment that actually would put fire to the feet of this administration to move forward and start helping and assisting the schools."

Swanson was being "bullied" by the administration, and walking back the threat of a freeze would amount to lawmakers sitting back to "watch things fail," she said.

Education co-chair Sen. Chris Duenas questioned the move and said he didn't believe GDOE would have received help if senators had not applied "leverage." He said he hoped the administration would opt to return the $20 million to GDOE.

"I just hope that, ... even though we're removing this leverage, unfortunately, that there's sincerity to take that reimbursement and make that the first priority," he said.

Republican minority leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said the reversal was like senators saying, "OK, never mind," after demanding GDOE get help.

Education chair Sen. Chris Barnett said it was "rich" that Blas and others questioned the direction lawmakers were taking when they had already voted to let children back into schools that didn't have sanitation permits. Barnett, a Democrat, had joined Terlaje and Republicans in passing the amendment to freeze Adelup's funds.

Senators, and the speaker specifically, had the ball moving, he said, and "even though it took months, I'm not going to be the one to complain about the governor and lieutenant governor not doing anything and then complain when they are doing something."

Sen. Sabina Perez, who had also voted to freeze Adelup's funding, also backed Terlaje in the reversal.

"No one agency can do it alone. The Legislature and the Department of Education cannot do it together. We needed the administration's support," Perez said. "We need to make sure the (Guam) Department of Education gets what it needs, and what we do here is so much bigger than ourselves. What we do here has two impacts, and I thank the author and for her maturity in never losing sight of what our community needs."

Along party lines

Terlaje's motion to withdraw the funding freeze from the budget act passed nine votes to six, with Democrats all voting in favor and Republicans voting against.

GDOE can still receive the $20 million in maintenance money, as the fiscal 2024 budget act allows the appropriation to rollover into the next fiscal year, following an amendment from Duenas.

Barnett also secured an extra $10 million for schools, which will become available once an audit of GovGuam's books for fiscal year 2023 is completed around next June.