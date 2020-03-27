Lawmakers seek debt, tax relief for residents

Assistance for Guam renters facing eviction and the deferral of foreclosures against homeowners with delinquent home loans are some of the latest suggestions from island lawmakers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause financial strain on many Guam households.

Local government action on some of their ideas, however, could be superseded by the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation the U.S. Senate passed Thursday, Guam time. The House of Representatives is expected to pass the legislation as soon as today and President Donald Trump has said he would sign the bill into law.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Sen. Telo Taitague met Wednesday to discuss residents' concerns about possible evictions or home foreclosures. Taitague is encouraging the administration to adopt policies implemented in some stateside jurisdictions, which have called for a moratorium on evictions or rent payments.

Before the meeting, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration had confirmed it is considering a rent deferral program.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last week authorized the Federal Housing Administration to put an immediate moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for the next two months for owners of single-family homes who are unable to pay their FHA-backed mortgages, The Washington Post reported.

Home loans wholesaler Freddie Mac has also announced a nationwide suspension of all foreclosure sales and evictions of borrowers living in homes owned by the company. And some of the financial institutions on Guam have implemented programs to help customers cope with their debts during the COVID-19 crisis. Among them:

• Coast360 Federal Credit Union announced it extended its three-month loan deferment to include auto, mortgage and business loans.

• Community First is offering loan financial assistance programs for consumer, business and mortgage loans.

• Bank of Hawaii is offering a loan forbearance program. Affected customers may defer loan payments for up to three months for residential mortgages, home equity loans and home equity lines amortization.

• Bank of Guam is urging customers to call the bank about their mortgage and commercial loans. It also has a deferred payment program for personal and credit cards.

"Several individuals have reached out to my office asking if our government could do something to help them as employers are forced to make difficult decisions in the face of the COVID-19 public health crisis, such as reducing working hours, or furloughing or laying off employees," Taitague stated in a letter to the lieutenant governor.

Sen. Mary Torres also wrote to the governor on March 17 asking in part that she suspend foreclosures or evictions.

Early on in the COVID-19 situation on the island, the governor announced a program that allows a portion of business privilege tax payments to be deferred.

Sen. James Moylan has asked Leon Guerrero to authorize a 90-day deferral of real property tax payments via executive order.

"This assistance would certainly allow for some leverage with cash flow that businesses (and families) would benefit from, specifically when it comes to maintaining payroll," Moylan said.