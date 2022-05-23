Lawmakers seek details on COLA bump

Some senators raised questions about how Bill 257-36 would determine the amounts by which the cost of living allowance, or COLA, for government of Guam retirees and their survivors would increase.

Sen. Telo Taitague, during the public hearing for the bill, said it essentially provided a flat rate with no justification.

"In fact, when we first had COLA there was really no calculations as to why COLA was even given. ... There was nothing really giving any kind of guidance or scale to review," Taitague said.

The senator later asked Government of Guam Retirement Fund Director Paula Blas to confirm that she doesn't see any methodology for the increases, to which Blas said she couldn't say whether there was any justification.

Bill 257-36, would raise the COLA beginning in fiscal 2023, which starts Oct. 1. It would first go up to $2,200 and then adjust upward by $100 each fiscal year until it reaches $2,500 by fiscal 2026.

The last COLA increase was in 2015, when the rate went up to $2,000 from $1,800. Sen. Amanda Shelton introduced the bill while Sens. Joe San Agustin, Mary Torres and Clynton Ridgell, and Speaker Therese Terlaje and Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes co-sponsored the legislation.

Terlaje asked whether the Retirement Fund held discussions on what the COLA amount should be. Blas said the Retirement Fund has not taken a position to calculate what the COLA should be because it is a General Fund obligation. But if that amount were to be calculated, it would normally be a percentage rate, she said.

The concern with that is retirees with lower annuities would get much less than those with higher annuities.

"And right now, the majority of our retirees receive less than $40,000 per year," Blas said.

Terlaje said the federal cost of living adjustment is based on a standardized cost while Guam is just "designating a number." The speaker asked if Guam could base its COLA on a standard to be "more scientific."

"And if (COLA) hasn't been adjusted since 2015, maybe it needs to be more," Terlaje said.

Second COLA bill

Taitague later made note of Bill 285-36, a measure she introduced and was co-sponsored by the speaker and Sen. Sabina Perez, which proposes to use $2,000 as a baseline in estimating Guam's consumer price index for COLA adjustments.

"What we really need to do is help our manåmko’ who live on a fixed rate and stay on that fixed rate for years and years while our costs for gas, and living and food is going up ... and I think it's something we should be doing every year with a commission to get together to look at this adjustment for this living way below the poverty level," Taitague said, adding that she "definitely knows" the COLA needs adjustment.

Shortfall

Blas outlined one concern with Bill 257-36. She stated the COLA appropriation for fiscal 2023, $15.9 million, may fall short based on their projections.

At a projected 7,475 retirees and survivors by the end of fiscal 2022, the COLA would be at about $16.4 million if the rate was $2,200 for fiscal 2023.

"So it would be short," Blas said.

However, given recent increases in teacher and law enforcement pay, the Retirement Fund may see some defer retirement, according to Blas. But they haven't been notified yet, she said. Employees would also have to wait at least a year to take advantage of higher salaries in annuity calculations, she said.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said he believes the government could fund the increase for 2023, but it may lead to a slight pause in reducing the pension deficit due to an improvement in pension benefits.