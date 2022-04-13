Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has vetoed a measure that would have required drug testing of resigning government of Guam employees if they wanted to keep their reemployment rights, as well as requiring employees to pass a drug test upon reemployment.

Sen. Tony Ada, the main sponsor to Bill 123-36, responded by stating he would push for an override at the next session.

In explaining her veto, Leon Guerrero stated Bill 123 would be unenforceable, as it would violate the U.S. Constitution.

"Government of Guam agencies do not possess powers that the authors of Bill No. 123-36 assume they do. ... Agencies cannot announce random testing for all employees, as the bill requires, a prerequisite to the bill's requirement of testing to retain reemployment rights," she wrote in her veto letter.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that government-sponsored drug testing qualifies as a "search" under the Fourth Amendment and would need to be performed on suspicion of wrongdoing in order to be reasonable.

"This requires specific information that an employee is under the influence of drugs or alcohol before an employee could be subjected to a drug test," the governor wrote.

Random testing is allowed only for employees in test-designated positions – law enforcement, transit drivers and others in positions highly regulated for public safety.

Moreover, individuals seeking reemployment already are required to pass a preemployment drug test, the governor added.

"This preemployment test is more effective in protecting the people of Guam than a provision of a statute that is unenforceable without violating the United States Constitution," Leon Guerrero concluded.

Ada said Bill 123 would have closed a loophole that allowed government employees to dodge random drug testing by resigning and then invoking their right to reemployment.

"Drug abuse by GovGuam workers is unacceptable and I intend to move for an override of the governor's veto during the next legislative session," the senator added.

While Bill 123 did not garner the governor's approval, it did pass with 12 votes in favor and none against, more than enough votes to override her veto.

Sens. Telena Nelson, Clynton Ridgell and Mary Torres did not vote on the bill. Their absences were excused.

Small government purchases

The governor vetoed two other bills in addition to Bill 123. These are Bill 236-36, which relates to small purchases, and Bill 239-36, which establishes business license requirements for child placement agencies.

Bill 236 was a bipartisan measure that called for increased transparency for the government's small purchases. It was introduced by Sen. Sabina Perez and co-sponsored by Speaker Therese Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Joanne Brown, Telena Nelson, James Moylan, Joe San Agustin, Clynton Ridgell and Telo Taitague.

However, the governor said Bill 236 contained a defect that would impact the ability to utilize small purchases as intended.

"Specifically, the bill requires that a procuring agency not only solicit but obtain three positive quotes, to the maximum extent practicable. The bill gives no guidance regarding the action a procuring agency may take in the event the agency receives only two positive quotes," Leon Guerrero stated, adding that she trusts the Legislature will correct the error with input from agencies and stakeholders.

Adoption

Meanwhile, Bill 239, introduced by Republican Sen. Taitague, does not impose any requirement that does not already exist in Guam law, according to the governor.

"Despite the sponsor touting the support of the (Department of Public Health and Social Services) and the (Department of Revenue and Taxation) during the bill's deliberation, neither agency has supported this amended version," Leon Guerrero stated. "Bill No. 239-36 does not improve the adoption process or protect the children of Guam, and it is hereby vetoed."

The bill would have required independent adoption agencies to obtain an endorsement from Public Health before they are issued business licenses.

Sen. Taitague, the main sponsor of Bill 239, said the governor's decision leaves Guam "wide open for human traffickers," and, like Ada, said she would seek an override next session.

"The decision by Adelup to reject Bill 239 allows private adoption companies to operate without being properly certified by Public Health," Taitague stated in a release. "While other business licenses require Public Health clearance, it's unfortunate that the governor does not believe that private adoption companies should undergo that same level of scrutiny before DRT can issue them a license. The governor has not only opened the door for criminals to get close to our children that need a home and family. She's left it wide open."

Bills enacted

• Bill 247-36, now Public Law 36-90: Transfers the authority of the Guam Able Savings Program from the Department of Revenue and Taxation to the Department of Administration, and authorizes the governor to transfer up to $250,000 from the general fund for implementation.

• Bill 68-36, now Public Law 36-94: Adds youth representation to the Commission on CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam.

• Bill 224-36 now Public Law 36-92: Repeals Chapter 19, Division 3 of Title 30, Guam Administrative Rules and Regulations, and adds a new Chapter 2 to Title 12, relative to clarifying insurance continuing education.

• Bill 169-36, now Public Law 36-89: Updates the list of scheduled controlled substances provided in the Guam Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

• Bill 41-36, now Public Law 36-93: Expedites social studies for adoptions.

• Bill 213-36, now Public Law 36-91: Grants an exemption for the construction of 41 megawatts of reserve power generation in Piti.