Local lawmakers may be poised to debate the use of earned income tax credit reimbursements as budget talks move forward this month.

The current budget bill reserves 72% of about $55 million in anticipated EITC reimbursement as funding for the design and construction of the Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence, as well as a new prison facility.

Any remaining balance of the EITC reimbursement shall be deposited into an existing trust fund for the payment of tax refunds, according to the current budget bill.

But Sen. Mary Torres also wants to tap into EITC to fund nurse pay increases, which is otherwise missing from the current budget proposal.

Moreover, after session Friday, Speaker Therese Terlaje published a release saying she had proffered an amendment that would lock away EITC and child tax credit reimbursements for the swift payment of tax refunds eligible for the two payments.

The amendment is similar to the speaker's Bill 175-36, which was was introduced prior to the release of the budget bill.

"In previous years, GovGuam has held on to tax refunds in order to pay itself first. We have seen great improvements and want to continue to aim for the payment of refunds within 30 days. Prompt payment of EITC and CTC will help to offset the loss of the (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) for families in need," the speaker stated.

Legislative budget talks for government of Guam fiscal year 2022 appropriations began in earnest Friday, with much of the discussion centered around how tax credit reimbursements will be handled.

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said local officials still need to work on an implementation plan with the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury for upcoming federal reimbursements of EITC, and she isn't sure yet how the money might be paid to Guam.

Mansapit-Shimizu said she hopes the EITC reimbursement will be provided as an advance, but plans will likely not be finalized until near the end of the calendar year, as local officials are currently in discussion with federal partners on child tax credit reimbursements.

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson said there may be a lag in the receipt of EITC because of the tax cycle, and he isn't sure the government can count on having $55 million for the fiscal year. Mansapit-Shimizu said GovGuam may not see EITC money until the second quarter of next calendar year, assuming it is a reimbursement and not an advance.

"But again, it's not clear if we're going to get the full amounts early on, or if we'll get reimbursed as we go along because we don't have the implementation plan done yet," she said.

It's also possible that rather than reimburse the General Fund as GovGuam is hoping, federal dollars for EITC may be placed into a trust fund, as is anticipated for the CTC and additional child tax credit.

Because there is still uncertainty with these sources, Carlson said he did not believe it was appropriate to have any tax credit items in the fiscal 2022 budget.

The government of Guam has been paying between $55 million and $60 million annually from local coffers to cover EITC. But as part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress authorized another revolving reimbursement for EITC beginning in tax year 2022.