Island senators are set to meet this afternoon to vote on another set of bills.

Included in the list is the time-sensitive measure authorizing land lease agreements between the Guam Power Authority and Guam Ukudu Power LLC, the local subsidiary of the Korean consortium engaged in the construction and future operation of the power plant project at Ukudu.

The power plant is due to be commissioned by April 2024, but construction won't get fully underway until financiers release $500 million for the project. That is contingent on lawmakers authorizing leases for the Ukudu main site and the reserve generation site at Piti.

The measure, Bill 301-36, failed to get on the session agenda last week due to concerns that its committee report was not publicized soon enough. It was placed on the agenda Tuesday, then debated and placed on the third reading file for later voting.

Legislation would change sexual assault law

Earlier in session, lawmakers discussed Bill 243-36, a measure to close the "intoxication loophole" in Guam sex crime law, which does not consider an individual to be "mentally incapacitated" if they voluntarily consume an intoxicating substance prior to being assaulted or raped.

Sen. Mary Torres, who introduced the bill, said the loophole has "tragically resulted in too many victims never getting their day in court."

Bill 243, along with measures to establish a bill of rights for sexual assault victims and to allow victims to opt out of wireless shared plans with their abusers, were placed into the third reading file last week.

On Tuesday, lawmakers also discussed a funding measure for early voting and the primary election, Bill 281-36. A motion was made to place the bill into third reading for later voting, but an objection was raised and the motion did not receive enough votes to pass.