Efforts to increase the government of Guam budget for the upcoming fiscal year by about $10 million fell flat during Friday's budget talks and senators will be moving on to decide how to spend GovGuam's $1.16 billion budget in fiscal 2024.

Freshman Sen. Will Parkinson put forward two amendments that together would have raised tax revenue projections for GovGuam by about $10 million. The first would have raised business privilege tax revenues in the new budget to $357 million, an increase of $6.4 million from what's projected.

The small increase, or about 1% over what's anticipated to come in during fiscal 2023, was justified, according to the senator. It would prevent under-budgeting and keep senators from rushing to score "political points" by appropriating extra revenue that comes in to "pet projects," he said.

"This is money that could go toward public safety, toward education, toward the things that are important today, so that we're not fighting over it tomorrow," Parkinson said.

According to Office of Finance and Budget Director Stephen Guerrero, however, that amount was more than what his office was anticipating would come in and didn't pan out on revenue estimates.

Sen. Chris Duenas objected to the increase, stating the massive budget already was a "sea change" in the way lawmakers had been putting together spending plans for GovGuam in recent years. He noted that lawmakers had enough money in the current fiscal year to fund a number of relief programs while also increasing expenditures by funding the 22% general pay increase for GovGuam.

The legislative version of the budget bill is anticipating much higher tax revenue in fiscal 2024 than in the current fiscal year. Gross revenue for the general fund, which is made up of individual and business privilege taxes, went up by $99 million.

"Going up? I'm sorry, I cannot support that whatsoever," Duenas said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said she agreed with Parkinson wanting to account for all money that came in so it wouldn't be spent later, but said she was cautious, given how much more money GovGuam brought in over the last four years.

While projections seemed to bear out increased revenue, she said, "it's kind of mind-blowing, actually, that we've increased our budget by $200 million through a pandemic and through a typhoon, but hopefully, everything continues to go well."

Parkinson's amendment failed to overcome an objection from Duenas and he subsequently withdrew another amendment that would have increased projected revenue from "other taxes" by $3.7 million in the fiscal 2024 budget.

Sen. Joanne Brown, speaking generally about the $1.16 billion budget, said "it makes it difficult to tell the public we're being responsible, we're being conservative, when ... we're looking at asking for another $100 million to appropriate this particular year."

She addd: "At some point at night, as my colleague earlier told me, you know, we're going to run out of beer in the cooler and it's going to be time to go home."

Lawmakers are set to reconvene Monday to take up Chapter II of the budget act, which deals with public education.