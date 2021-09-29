Lawmakers table discussion on medical facility, talk war claims

With the Department of Revenue and Taxation absent from a legislative panel Tuesday, lawmakers didn't spend much time in session discussing the financing bill for a new medical campus.

The Legislature had sworn in officials from the Department of Administration, Office of Finance and Budget, Guam Economic Development Authority and Guam Memorial Hospital Authority with the intention of discussing Bill 121-36, the Guam Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center Construction Act.

However, Sen. Telo Taitague noted that DRT was not represented at the panel.

Funding for the new health care center would be partly derived from assumed earned income tax credit reimbursements in fiscal year 2022.

After years of paying out of local coffers, EITC will now be federally funded, but it's not yet certain what form that funding will take. It is assumed to be a reimbursement in Bill 121 and other bills that utilize EITC funding, as well as the fiscal 2022 budget law, which established a fund for $35 million of the anticipated reimbursement for the health care center.

Taitague said she had inquired with OFB about EITC, but spoke with DRT beforehand, and received conflicting information on EITC and which tax year the reimbursement would fall under.

"Some believe this is going to be for tax year 2020 and another person believes it's going to be for tax year 2021," Taitague said. "Based on U.S. Public Law 117, the explanation of how this money is going to be applied, and when it's going to be received, talks about a calendar year versus a tax year."

Having both DRT and OFB before the Legislature would be the only way to obtain the clarity they need, Taitague added.

War claims

But DRT never arrived Tuesday. After a somewhat lengthy recess, Bill 121 was set aside and lawmakers moved on to Bill 130-36. This measure tasks the governor with submitting a payment plan for claimants who failed to meet the filing deadline for the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, the 2016 federal law.

While a few thousand war claims were filed, Guam lawmakers have said that hundreds more were not able to meet the federal filing deadline.

More than 700 war claimants or their descendants signed a petition to reopen the filing period.

Back in early August, lawmakers adopted two related resolutions that asked the president or Congress to remove the deadline to file a war claim under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

A portion of Tuesday's discussion on Bill 130 centered on funding.

Payment for the act was taken out of the annual Section 30 remittance to Guam. Just a few weeks ago, the island received about $76 million in Section 30 funds, according to DOA Director Edward Birn on Tuesday.

That's about as much as normally received, and Birn said that indicated the federal government had completed the program and there will be no more restrictions on Guam's Section 30 remittance.

To pay those who missed the filing deadline, the governor suggests again using Section 30 funding, according to the fiscal note on Bill 130. With the average individual claim amounting to about $10,000, and with at least 700 estimated who could benefit from the bill, the cost of Bill 130 should be less than $10 million, the fiscal note added.