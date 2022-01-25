Lawmakers have begun discussion on Bill 230-36, the payment plan for recently enacted war claims legislation intended to compensate claimants who missed the deadline for the federal Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn stated Monday that the version of the bill before lawmakers generally reflects discussions during public hearings, clarifies some areas and recognizes some of the concerns brought up by senators.

The current version of Bill 230 states that payments will first be drawn from the 75th Guam Liberation War Claims Fund.

This fund was first created to pay in advance adjudicated claims under the federal war claims law, which at the time needed to have a technical error corrected. This fund was also specifically identified by the recent law to compensate claimants who missed the deadline for the federal war claims law.

Upon full expenditure of the Guam War Claims Fund, Bill 230 would appropriate $10 million from the General Fund for the payments. The bill allows $500,000 to be allocated out of the funding for administrative costs.

However, there is no money in the Guam War Claims Fund, making the appropriation the effective source of funding in the current bill.

Birn said lawmakers could appropriate the money to the War Claims Fund instead but would then have to make DOA responsible for the payment.

Sen. Tony Ada said lawmakers perhaps needed to ensure that all funds transferred to DOA shall only be used for paying claims, but Birn pointed out that there is still the provision for administrative costs.

"Is anyone going to be shorted knowing that $500,000 from this $10 million will be paid out to the Department of Administration for administrative fees?" Ada asked.

Birn said they really won't know until the claims come in, as current costs are just estimates.

"That's something we will have to see," he added.

Birn added that with the earlier payout of war claims - the local advance for the federal war claims bill - DOA did not receive funding for administrative costs, and have learned that such tasks often require additional people or equipment and are now "asking for some help with administration."

Lawmakers are expected to return today for any amendments to the bill.

Under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, two groups of claimants could file claims:

• Heirs of Guam residents who died as a result of the attack and occupation of Guam by Imperial Japanese military forces during World War II or during the liberation of Guam from the Japanese.

• A war survivor who is alive today, or the heirs of a war survivor who was alive on the date of the enactment of the Act on Dec. 23, 2016.