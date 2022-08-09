The Guam Legislature will be meeting today to once again take up annual budget discussions.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said she had no concerns but is looking forward to budget talks.

"I think there will be a lot of talks regarding revenue projections and whether those are accurate, of course. I think that's been the biggest question that most of my colleagues have had," Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post. "If they're accurate, then we'll be able to fund the critical services that are necessary."

The latest general fund report, the Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report, projects that the general fund will end the fiscal year $99 million above budget. It's the latest among budget projections this fiscal year that have shown significant increases over the projected budget.

Lawmakers have tapped into some of those projections already through the recent power credit program, which adjusts the fiscal year 2022 budget to take into account additional general fund revenues for appropriation into the program.

Terlaje chairs the legislative committee on health, land, justice and culture, and the speaker said she wants to see the related agencies fully budgeted.

"For example, the (Guam Memorial Hospital). We want to make sure we meet their needs. They have not asked for capital improvement moneys, just like in the past years, but we always try to get them some. Otherwise, we just want to make sure that they're able to take care of the people of Guam, all of these agencies," Terlaje said.

Terlaje also said she believed lawmakers are looking at continuing to ensure that tax refunds get paid on time.

"So that we never go back to the way things were in the past, when they were being paid late. We want to continue that work. We've created a very conservative budget every year, allowed for excess revenues really far exceeding even our expectations. I'm proud of that. I think we've been able to pay off the old tax refunds. There are still some to pay off, and I want to see that," Terlaje said.

On Monday, Adelup reported out that $2.5 million in tax refunds were mailed out Aug. 4, for error-free returns filed on or before July 7.

About $180.8 million in tax refunds have been paid to date, of which around $155.8 million, or 86%, was paid to tax year 2021 filers, according to the Office of the Governor of Guam. Adelup emphasized that this batch of refunds was paid to filers within one month of processing, and that refund payments continue to be processed weekly.