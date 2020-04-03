Lawmakers talk recent travel, testing amid COVID-19

At least four lawmakers returned from off-island travel in the two weeks prior to Guam's first confirmed case of COVID-19, and at least one lawmaker's family member was tested for the disease, yielding a negative result.

The Guam Daily Post submitted a series of questions to all lawmakers regarding their recent travel and precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The questions were:

1.) Have you traveled any time between the 14 days before March 15 and March 31?

2.) If so, what was your destination? When did you return?

3.) Do you have a household relative who recently traveled?

4.) Have you or a household relative shown symptoms of COVID-19?

5.) Have you or a household relative been tested for COVID-19 during the timeline specified in Question 1?

6.) Are you practicing self-isolation at this time (working from home and such)?

Only Sens. Mary Torres and Jose "Pedo" Terlaje had not responded as of press time.

The remaining lawmakers all said they and their staff members were practicing self-isolation in some form.

Self-isolation for some

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes traveled to attend a United Nations Development Program in Fiji and returned on March 2.

A household relative of Barnes also recently traveled, but neither the speaker nor the relative showed symptoms of COVID-19. However, out of an abundance of caution and due to other health concerns, the relative's doctor ordered testing.

"Thankfully, the results came back negative," her response stated.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee also returned on March 2 after attending the U.N. Development Program in Fiji, which had no confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time, the senator noted.

Other than that, Lee said no household relative had recently traveled, nor had they shown symptoms of COVID-19 or were tested for the disease.

More recently, Sen. Kelly Marsh returned from Saipan on March 15. While Guam learned of its first COVID-19 case that day, Saipan would not see its first confirmed case until the end of the month.

Marsh sought guidance from the COVID-19 hotline regarding a low-grade fever she developed days after returning from Saipan.

"The hotline staff recommended that I extend my self-quarantine until April 4, 2020, and I have adhered to the recommendation and have continued my isolation," Marsh said.

She has been isolating herself in a guest bedroom. No household relative had recently traveled and neither Marsh nor her household relatives have been tested for COVID-19.

Sen. James Moylan confirmed he returned from Manila on March 8. He was traveling for personal reasons.

While travel restrictions were much more lax at that time, several COVID-19 cases include people who had traveled to the Philippines.

Moylan said he has shown no symptoms of the disease and the same goes for any household relative. He and the members of his household have not been tested for the disease.

"But for clarification purposes, I did inquire if I could get tested just to check if I may be asymptomatic, but was told since I wasn't showing any symptoms, that it was not possible," Moylan said.

He said he reached out to his primary doctor, who questioned him using a checklist. Because his answers were all in the negative, his doctor said he could not be tested, Moylan said.

As a precaution, he performed self-quarantine and does not believe he carries the disease.

No recent travel

The remaining lawmakers – Sens. Sabina Perez, Amanda Shelton, Wil Castro, Telo Taitague, Therese Terlaje, Louise Muna, Clynt Ridgell and Joe San Agustin, and Vice Speaker Telena Nelson – all stated they had not recently traveled, that they and their household relatives have shown no symptoms and that they have not been tested for the disease.