Lawmakers to address resolution to end emergency on April 14

Lawmakers will meet again in several days to discuss a resolution aimed at ending the public health emergency.

After a flurry of motions and discussions with legal counsel, lawmakers voted to place Resolution 291-36 on the session agenda and recess until April 14 in order to meet noticing requirements in Guam law.

Resolution 291 underwent a public hearing last week Wednesday and was reported out of the legislative committee on health by Friday night. Sen. Chris Duenas, who introduced the resolution, did not motion place it on the agenda at that time.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The senator said he did not want to rush action on a substantive resolution, as they were up against the weekend, and Duenas wanted to gather input from administration officials.

Instead of adjourning and ending session Friday, lawmakers recessed until Monday morning.

On Monday, Duenas moved to go back into motions, which would allow him to place Resolution 291 on the agenda. An objection was raised and the motion failed.

Not all lawmakers were present at this time and Duenas motioned a call of the house.

This motion did pass eventually, but by that time, all available senators were at the session hall. The only exception was Sen. Mary Torres, who was said to be off island addressing a family medical matter.

Duenas then withdrew his call of the house and motioned to reconsider going back into motions. Another objection was raised but this time, the motion passed and Duenas was able to move to place Resolution 291 on the agenda.

However, that motion didn't gather enough votes.

With nothing left on the agenda at that point, Sen. Telena Nelson moved to adjourn session. A senator lodged an objection, which meant another vote to decide. As lawmakers proceeded with the vote, Nelson withdrew her motion to adjourn.

Duenas attempted again to place Resolution 291 on the agenda through a motion to reconsider. Again, an objection was raised. However, this time it was by Sen. Joanne Brown, a cosponsor to the resolution.

It was noted Monday that with the timing involved, the open government noticing requirement had not been met for Resolution 291.

The motion to reconsider passed regardless, and Duenas proceeded to again move to place Resolution 291 on the agenda.

He attempted to amend that motion so that the notice requirement would be met before lawmakers acted on the resolution. However, lawmakers could only consider the original motion to place Resolution 291 on the agenda.

Duenas then attempted to withdraw the original motion so that Brown could submit a motion that he believed they could agree on. An objection was raised and the withdrawal motion did not get enough votes to pull through.

Therefore, lawmakers ultimately voted on whether to place Resolution 291 on the agenda - without any modification for the noticing requirement. After nearly an hour and a half since reconvening session Monday, the resolution made it to the agenda.

Following some discussion with legal counsel to clarify timelines, Duenas then made the motion to recess until April 14 and publish notices for the agenda. This passed without objection.

PDG letter to Taitague

On Monday morning, the Progressive Democrats of Guam submitted a letter to Sen. Telo Taitague, another cosponsor to Resolution 291, for supposedly "privately withdrawing" support for the resolution.

PDG Chapter Leader Julian Janssen referred to remarks made Friday by Duenas, who said a sponsor preferred to report out only the committee report on Resolution 291.

The resolution sponsors on the legislative health committee are Duenas, Brown and Taitague.

Duenas and Brown said they would prefer to pass.

While Janssen said the PDG was glad Taitague had "the courage to change course," Taitague did not state a preference, according to the committee voting sheet in the report.

Taitague responded to Janssen, stating that she is a cosponsor and will work with colleagues to strengthen Resolution 291.

"As you of all people should know, it’s premature for any senator to make a final decision on a bill or resolution as ideas require deliberation involving all senators. The focus as well should be on developing a responsible pandemic exit plan for the government of Guam which should be incorporated in the resolution as a result of the administration's lack of transparency," Taitague stated.