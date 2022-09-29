Lawmakers to consider overrides of vetoed bills

The Guam Legislature is wrapping up another session and is anticipated to vote Friday afternoon on a number of bills, ranging from legislation authorizing cannabis-infused food products to a measure that ensures prompt reporting of complaints filed to the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.

But before the Legislature recessed Wednesday to engross, or finalize, bills up for consideration, Sen. Chris Duenas made a motion to reconsider vetoed Bill 11-36.

Introduced by Duenas, the legislation would shift the authority to extend public health emergencies away from the governor and to the Legislature. Bill 11 passed narrowly in February 2021 before it was vetoed by the governor, who was concerned that it would slow emergency responses.

Attempts were made - and failed - to override the governor's veto in the past.

"Several days ago, the president of the United States declared the pandemic is over and we are now in an endemic situation with regard to COVID-19. Notwithstanding the fact that many of his colleagues and others have tried to walk that back, many folks believe it's true," Duenas said Wednesday morning.

"Bill 11-36 is designed to have ... any administration as we go forward to come down to this Legislature after 60 days have elapsed at the start of a pandemic, and appear before this body so that things like choosing vaxxed and unvaxxed, things like what is our situation in terms of closing businesses, things along those lines can be debated in the people's house," the senator added.

The public health emergency on Guam has been ongoing since March 2020.

Sen. Tony Ada, co-sponsor of Bill 11, said COVID-19 no longer dominates news headlines, but there is another "emergency" to be concerned about - public safety.

"Crime has been on the rise ... and that's all we see on the front page of the media these past several months," Ada said. "Why do we continue to allow this administration to declare this public health emergency when obviously there's no public health emergency."

The governor previously stated that continuing the public health emergency allows Guam to benefit from additional federal support, specifically, emergency allotments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Ada, who is also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor this election, said Wednesday that that time has come and gone.

While Bill 11 would grant lawmakers authority to extend public health emergencies, current law already grants them the ability to end a public health emergency. However, a resolution to do just that failed in April.

Without objection, Bill 11 was placed into the voting file for later voting.

It isn't the only override decision lawmakers will have to make on Friday.

Senators will also decide on whether to override the veto on Bill 239-36. This bill would require independent adoption agencies to obtain an endorsement from the Department of Public Health and Social Services before they are issued business licenses.