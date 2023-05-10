Lawmakers to consider public assistance bills during session

As the Guam Legislature proceeds with session in the coming days, lawmakers will weigh two public assistance measures - one infusing additional support to local businesses, and another extending a power bill subsidy program for the general public.

Lawmakers returned to the session hall Tuesday, where the discussion went over funding.

The first agenda item was the business assistance bill introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin, Bill 75-37.

The measure would appropriate $15 million out of local coffers for a business assistance program. The governor has promised to provide another $5 million from American Rescue Plan moneys, for a total of $20 million.

But only about $10.5 million in fiscal year 2023 general fund excess, the intended source, was reported for March.

Moreover, another measure, Bill 83-37, seeks to use about $10.5 million from the same source to help support an extension to the Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program, which granted ratepayers $500 in credit for their power bills, through $100 disbursements over five months.

April was the last month for the current run of the power bill subsidy program. Bill 83 would fund the program from May through September, using about $15.5 million from fiscal 2022 excess, in addition to the $10.5 million it looks to draw from fiscal 2023 funds.

"If we go forward with (Bill 75), there will not be enough funds left in excess to fund the power credit. And that's really the dilemma that we are all in, and I believe you are all in as well. And I don't think anyone, not even the governor, wants to see the people not get their power credit," Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of Bill 83, told government finance officials Tuesday.

Lawmakers learned that about $8 million is estimated in excess for the month of April, although the final report is pending. Combined with the excess already reported, that would total about $18 million – enough to cover Bill 75, but not both measures at once.

San Agustin, who also is a co-sponsor to Bill 83, said there is a multiplier effect, and that if the Legislature doesn't help businesses and they close or downsize, that would deprive GovGuam of tax revenues.

"We don't get no income, we don't get no revenue. ... If we don't assist them and they start closing, or they start downsizing, that also reduces the revenue impact, correct?" San Agustin said.

The senator said he did not see a reason to hold back Bill 75.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said early on in session Tuesday that, so far, GovGuam has been collecting an average of about $10 million in excess each month. He later agreed with San Agustin that it was reasonable to assume $5 million in excess per month at minimum.

With five months left in the fiscal year, that would be at least $25 million in excess over the remainder of the year. Add that to the current $18 million estimated excess, and there would be enough to cover Bills 75 and 83, San Agustin said.

"And, hopefully, no more bills, so we make sure we have the cushion when we go into the (fiscal 2024) budget," San Agustin added.

Terlaje has said in the past regarding Bill 83 that the power bill credits are paid monthly, not all at once, so she believed there would be enough general fund excess to cover credits for five months.

Some of the discussion Tuesday turned to American Rescue Plan funding as an alternative funding source. While the governor's administration has said ARP money cannot be used to fund the power bill credits, it has been used to help fund a business assistance program in the past - the Local Employers Assistance Program, known as LEAP.

These funds, which are under the purview of the governor, have all been allotted, but not all expended.

On Tuesday afternoon, several lawmakers proffered a resolution requesting that the governor use ARP money to fund Bills 75 and 83, despite what had been said regarding ARP fund usage. The resolution also misidentified Bill 83 as Bill 87-37.