Lawmakers have opted to place a Business Privilege Tax rollback bill into the session agenda.

Sen. James Moylan successfully moved to include Bill 9-35 this morning. The legislation reverts the BPT from 5% to 4%.

The move follows a failed attempt by Sen. Therese Terlaje to include the rollback as a rider in Bill 323-35 yesterday.

The proposal would have been in effect for two year, but the idea was shot down, after it was considered "materially different" and out of order by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, according to Terlaje's press release.

Moylan supported Terlaje's amendment, and has also been trying to move forward with a BPT rollback proposal. After yesterday's determination, stated that he would attempt to have Bill 9 placed on the session agenda.