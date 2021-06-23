Lawmakers are set to hold an information hearing this afternoon on Bill 112-36, the Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, the proposed replacement for the controversial Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.

The current law requires arbitration, which proponents of the legislation have said is too costly, prior to a malpractice claim being taken to court. Bill 112 will mandate a confidential screening process at the courts before the matter can be taken to trial.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, a co-sponsor to Bill 112, describes the proposal as intended for people harmed by medical negligence who cannot afford mandatory arbitration, while ensuring doctors are protected against frivolous claims.

"Costs of arbitration on top of cost of potential trial have deterred the filing of claims by those who cannot afford the upfront costs," Terlaje has said.

However, the proposal has seen significant opposition from the medical community. Pediatricians are among the latest to voice concerns, writing to lawmakers last week.

According to Amanda del Rosario, a pediatrician at the American Medical Center and the chairwoman of the Pediatric Department at the Guam Memorial Hospital, pediatric care on Guam is limited due to a lack of specialists.

While Bill 112 hasn't yet made it to law, del Rosario's letter and testimony from others indicate that its introduction alone has led doctors to stop certain practices.

"Dr. Erika Alford, our island’s adult endocrinologist who has been generously willing to care for pediatric patients when we have needed her help both in the hospital and outpatient setting, has already stopped accepting pediatric consultations and will no longer be seeing any new or existing pediatric patients. This leaves children on Guam with diabetes and other endocrinologic disorders without a specialist to manage their condition. It is only a matter of time before other adult specialists do the same and start refusing to see pediatric patients as a result of Bill 112-36," del Rosario wrote.

"Moreover, we primary care pediatricians would not be able to manage our patient’s complex illnesses either, for fear of litigation and the risks associated with practicing beyond our scope of training as general pediatricians. Our patients and their families will be left with no other option than to seek specialty care off-island," del Rosario added.

These concerns echo a prevalent argument against repealing the arbitration act - Guam lacks providers.

As del Rosario and other doctors have said, a lack of providers and resources have led some physicians to extend their practice beyond their specific training or specialties to assist patients, exposing them to malpractice claims in the process.

Because of how the island's medical care environment has formed, there have been calls to tighten how malpractice claims can be supported under Bill 112, as well as criticism that a magistrate judge would not be qualified to determine the merit of a claim on their own.

Cost a deterrence

Meanwhile, the existing arbitration act requires the parties to bear the cost of arbitration should a malpractice claim arise, but critics argue that the cost is a deterrent on its own.

There have been multiple legal challenges to the law but none have prevailed. While he ultimately maintained the constitutionality of the arbitration act, Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas acknowledged that the law "places a burden of keeping malpractice insurance premiums low and maintaining affordable health care on one small and vulnerable sector of society, namely nonwealthy victims of medical malpractice."

Lawmakers received another letter, prior to the statement from pediatricians last week. This message was from Cristine Simbahan, the mother of the late Asher Lubofsky, whose father has become a major advocate for changing the arbitration law.

Simbahan's letter is rife with emotion, stating she had maintained her silence, but was compelled to speak after reading testimony from doctors reported in the media.

"Please change the law to allow parents like me to find out what happened to our children. Don’t send us away because we can’t pay arbitration and can’t do anything for you and have no words to fight with doctors," Simbahan wrote in part.