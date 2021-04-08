Lawmakers to hold oversight on ancestral lands issues

Amon Guerrero is now 74 years old and as countless days have gone by without movement on his family's ancestral land claim, the retired teacher is concerned the issue will be never be resolved.

"It's been dragging for so many years. Maybe more than 25 years and still nothing has been done. I might pass away and probably my kids doesn't even know anything about what's going on," Guerrero said.

The land in question is among those lots within the A.B. Won Pat International Airport property and Guerrero and his cousins are listed in the claims registry maintained by the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission.

Guerrero is an heir. The land belonged to his grandfather and Guerrero said he is representing his father for the claim. Guerrero said his family was initially notified that they would be receiving homes on the property, but was later told the land could not be returned because it would be used for the airport. Guerrero could not recall exactly when the notifications took place but trying to get compensation since then has been challenging.

A land exchange was contemplated as the solution for the airport properties, with the passage of Public Law 30-158. However, Superior Court of Guam ruled that the transfer would constitute an illegal taking and enjoined it, according to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals opinion on a lawsuit brought on by another airport land claimant.

"To me it's a dead issue already. Because it's been years already and there's no action. I don't how many years since my dad was alive, still no action. Then we came in and still no action," Guerrero said.

Still, GALC is tasked with compensating ancestral landowners or their heirs and the Legislature will be holding an oversight hearing on Thursday, April 8, with the agency. Among the topics to be discussed is the commission's proposed rules and regulations for the extinguishment of claims and just compensation for dispossessed landowners.

The other topics that Speaker Therese Terlaje, who leads oversight on land issues, wishes to go over with the commission include updates on additions to the GALC excess lands registry, non-contacted beneficiaries of properties listed in the excess lands registry or conditional awards registry, and the identification of ancestral landowners for properties released, pending release or requested for release.

This includes Eagles Field, the excess military land eyed to be the potential home of a new public hospital.

"It has also come to my attention that the government of Guam may intend to bypass the Ancestral Lands Commission and keep returned properties for local government projects," Terlaje stated in a release.

"It is my priority that beneficiaries, especially those waiting since the 2011 Net Negative Strategy was announced by (the Department of Defense) and the 2017 list was first published, are informed as soon as possible if they may be receiving land or will be added to the list of those who the government of Guam will owe monetary compensation in lieu of land. For example, the governor has announced plans to keep Eagles Field in Mangilao for a hospital," she said.