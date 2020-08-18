The legislative Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations, and Housing is set to meet today to resume discussions on the fiscal year 2021 budget bill.

Lawmakers ended session early last week, recessing until further notice, following news that a legislative staffer had tested positive for COVID-19. Discussions will continue in virtual committee as current legislative rules prevent lawmakers from holding session virtually.

While in committee, lawmakers can still amend the bill and report out a substitute bill for approval. However, a vote to pass the bill must take place in session.

The business community has taken keen interest on budget discussions and have called for tax relief to be included in the measure.

"Our tourism industry is facing a disaster and our hotels are experiencing 0% occupancy rates; thus, tax relief options need to be placed on the table," the Guam Chamber of Commerce stated in a letter.

The recent reversion to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 will further strain business operations on Guam, according to the Chamber.

"As many have tried their best to hang on, we are deeply afraid that many more businesses will not survive this two-week mandatory pause," the Chamber stated more recently.