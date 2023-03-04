Lawmakers to vote on federal lease policy

Following an afternoon of impassioned statements from lawmakers Friday, Bill 12-37 is now among the measures set for voting this legislative session.

The bill would require approval of the Guam Legislature for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government, foreign governments or their subentities.

The measure came forth in light of efforts to lease land from the federal government at the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå’lo, in order to build a proposed medical campus. That project, planned to ultimately include a new public hospital and other facilities, has been a major, if not primary, goal of the governor's administration.

However, several families claim ancestral ownership of that land, intertwining the medical campus project with concerns over land return and the transparency of the administration with regard to planning the campus and the pursuit of the lease.

Initially reported to be for 99 years, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said the lease would be for 50 years with an option to renew. The governor was anticipating that the U.S. Navy would sign a lease by the end of February, but Adelup confirmed Friday the signing has not happened.

After the lease is signed, it will go to Congress for notification before GovGuam can come into possession of the property, according to the governor, who is trying to solicit federal support to finance the construction of the campus.

Long-standing effort

One by one, lawmakers spoke Friday about Guam's long-standing effort to return land taken by the federal government, federal laws affecting that effort, the need for transparency in cases such as the long-term lease for Eagles Field, and even the threat of war with China.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said she supported the perceived intent of Bill 12, to ensure that original owners are able to get back their land.

But Barnes also questioned whether it could be said with confidence that Eagles Field owners could see their land returned if the medical campus lease is denied by lawmakers, referring to restrictions in federal law and, later in session, questioned the potential use of that land for missile defense assets.

While U.S. Law 106-504 places the government of Guam ahead of all federal agencies in the return of excess federal lands, it also restricts the transfer of those properties to be for public use only, defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a "nondiscriminatory basis."

Although the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission is charged with facilitating land return to original owners, U.S. Law 106-504 essentially bars that purpose.

In light of the federal law, the governor submitted legislation to better facilitate financial compensation to original owners, but, under her proposal, ancestral claimants may still wait for a change in law to obtain their properties.

Many have asked local leaders to pursue that change. Guam Delegate James Moylan has introduced a congressional bill to replace the prohibition in U.S. Law 106-504 with language that authorizes transfers to original owners.

On Friday, Barnes also discussed other pending uses for the Eagles Field property, stating that military leaders told the governor the land would remain within the federal inventory if not used for a medical campus.

"If we do not build a hospital, ... as I understood, (the U.S. Department of Defense) will use the land for a missile defense system. In public statements, (Joint Region Marianas) leaders revealed that while DOD was open to the use of property for a new hospital because it would also support military operations, ... the 2022 (National Defense Authorization Act) tasked the Missile Defense Agency with identifying an architecture and acquisition strategy for a $270 million comprehensive missile defense system that can be fielded in Guam within ten years," Barnes said.

According to the vice speaker, the current JRM commander has stated it is likely the Eagles Field property would not be considered excess anymore, in order to support the missile defense system.

Barnes then discussed the threat of war between the U.S. and China, possibly by 2025, referencing statements made by U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan earlier this year. According to Reuters, Pentagon officials said those statements were not consistent with military assessments, but were indicative of high-level concerns over China possibly attempting to exert control over Taiwan.

In response, Speaker Therese Terlaje, who introduced Bill 12, said Guam residents do live under threat, but not just those communicated by foreign superpowers.

"It is the same threat that our original landowners face. 'Give us your property because, otherwise, you are going to die in a war.' Isn't it? Isn't that what decades of senators and congressmen before us fought and said, 'We are going to fight this no matter what.' We determined that that was unjust ... The compensation was not just. And the threats were overwhelming. And they made the landowners act in fear. And really they had no choice, let's face it," Terlaje said.

Terlaje acknowledged that she, as a local lawmaker, could not return land to original owners, but added that she could hold the military to its commitment of maintaining a net negative footprint on Guam and promises that the Eagles Field properties would be excess land, referring to letters once indicating those properties would be eligible for return to GovGuam.

These letters were penned in 2020 and 2021. The speaker commented that a long-term lease for the property seemed to be the epitome of excess.

"This is really not a debate about our powers versus the military's, and whether Congress is going to move or not. It's really just, what are we, as a local government, going to do," Terlaje said, adding that if Guam did not have a unique history of land takings, perhaps there wouldn't be so much care over entering into leases with the federal government.

Freshman Sen. Chris Barnett said original landowners wanted lawmakers to fight their cause.

"And that's exactly what we're going to do, most of us anyway," he added, later commenting that some lawmakers have enabled the governor to wield more power.

"I bet at Adelup right now, they're just waiting to sign that lease before we can debate and pass this bill. So they can laugh at us and laugh at how, because of the enabling that some of these members in this body and others who have served at previous terms have done, enabling this legislation to wield more power than they're entitled to. They're drunk on it," Barnett said.

And on the issue of China, Barnett asked why the medical campus would be built at all, "if the thinking is that it could be levelled to the ground when China attacks us."

"If the threat of China is real, then let's return these lands to the original landowners and let them die on the property that was theirs to begin with," Barnett said.