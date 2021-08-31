Lawmakers to vote on fiscal 2022 budget

Lawmakers are expected to vote today on the fiscal year 2022 budget bill, which will decide how much revenue the government of Guam will work with - and where that revenue will go as the island continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of amendments were introduced during budget talks this last half of the month, including a provision appropriating $450,000 to the Department of Agriculture to tackle the stray dog problem.

Cyrus Luhr, the president of Guam Animals in Need, said an investment of $450,000 per year for four years would enable low-cost spay and neuter services to address the stray dog population.

"Now they have the money. Let's see what they can do," Sen. Clynton Ridgell, the sponsor of the amendment, stated in a release.

Lawmakers also passed amendments related to hazard pay for customs and quarantine officers, a compensation and benefits study for the Guam Department of Education, a pay scale plan for peace officers, provisions that ensure nurse pay increases are provided for in fiscal 2022, and a reduction in the governor's transfer authority from 15% to 5%, among other amendments.

At the eve of session Saturday, lawmakers also passed an amendment from Sen. James Moylan that bars government-funded first class or business class travel.

"The practical and cost-effective measure was introduced after it was recently discovered through the results of a Freedom of Information Act request made by a private citizen, that taxpayers funded first and business class tickets for the governor's recent trip to Washington, D.C., and Hawaii," a release from Moylan stated. "While any individual traveling on government expense can still elect to upgrade their seats, the amendment would assure that the additional costs (or mileage) would be at the burden of the traveler and not island residents."

Two amendments from Moylan that didn't pass muster included one that would remove executive functions during off-island travel, and provisions that would require legislative approval for any gubernatorial orders that impose fines or citations on those who violate an executive order or for any orders that mandate vaccinations for government employees or private businesses and their patrons. The latter is also the purpose of the recently introduced Bill 180-36.

$20M amendment

Also during late-night budget talks Saturday, lawmakers passed an amendment from Speaker Therese Terlaje that adds $20 million into the fiscal 2021 budget law provision for tax refunds in light of about $22 million in anticipated excess revenues within the current fiscal year, as indicated in the General Fund financial report from July. Essentially, the amendment retroactively appropriates those anticipated additional revenues.

"This amendment will amend the FY21 withholding taxes revenue amount adopted and increase it by $20 million based on the (Consolidated Revenue and Expenditures Report) tracking, and require the $20 million to be deposited directly into the Income Tax Refund Efficient Payment trust fund ... so we can ensure there is cash available to pay tax refunds now," Terlaje said Saturday, before adding that about 7,200 refund claims are awaiting payment in 2021, and 6,800 claims were unprocessed for 2020, based on a July report.

The amendment will also safeguard excess revenues in fiscal 2021 from being used for any other purpose, according to the speaker.

Another amendment passed earlier in session locks most of any unappropriated revenues for fiscal 2021 and 2022 into the tax refund trust fund. Any remaining will go to the Rainy Day Fund for legislative appropriation.

As the speaker stated in a release, lawmakers decreased the fiscal 2022 budget bill's tax refund provision to $67.9 million from $74 million.

"Now is the time to secure this year's potential surplus and dedicate it to refunds, especially because the governor said she will cover pandemic-related shortfalls next fiscal year with (American Rescue Plan) funds. We've already taken other lapsed funds and refinancing savings from FY 21 and given them to agencies for the upcoming year. This is just another one of the Legislature's creative efforts to give cash back to the people the government owes," Terlaje stated.

Thoughts from lawmakers

Sen. Chris Duenas, the Legislature's minority leader, said he was "undetermined" about whether to support the fiscal 2022 budget, mainly because of Terlaje's amendment. Duenas noted that failing to meet the $20 million increase in fiscal 2021 will result in a deficit for the year.

The Guam Daily Post asked all lawmakers for their thoughts on the budget bill.

Sen. Telo Taitague said she is disappointed a majority of senators did not support her amendment "or propose any other serious effort" to recognize the use of ARP funds for the upcoming fiscal year.

"Equally concerning to me is the decision made by a majority of my colleagues to reduce funding for tax refunds, authorize pay raises and pay studies for additional GovGuam employees (days before hundreds if not thousands of families will no longer receive (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) benefits), and ignore the need to put additional funding into the Rainy Day Fund to cover even more difficult days ahead," she added, before concluding that she believed the majority of her colleagues failed to properly recognize the gravity of the current public health situation and its impact on the economy and families.

Sen. Tony Ada said he is concerned the revenue projections in the fiscal 2022 budget paint a rosier picture of Guam's economy "than what we may see in the coming year."

Sen. Joanne Brown said she held concerns over the budget bill's priorities, such as removing the 2% General Fund revenue reserve, which is placed into the Rainy Day Fund. The same provision exists in the fiscal 2021 budget law.

"Certainly with what we're going through in this pandemic, a lot of things for the future right now are undefined. ... If this virus concern continues, federal dollars we've been receiving slowed down and obviously those that have been unemployed, that are not going to be receiving any additional funding under the PUA program obviously is a concern. And I don't think we're positioned to even address that impact if these problems continue ... and we don't have outside revenue coming in to offset that need," she said.

Brown added that her view was to not provide full funding to government areas impacted by COVID-19 in order to encourage the governor to use ARP funding to address those shortfalls.

"To have the General Fund subsidize those areas doesn't make a lot of sense. I think we should be saving our precious General Fund dollars for other critical things we need," the senator said, adding that she hoped the government wasn't opening itself up to reduced work hours or furloughs if revenues go down, nor did she want to "bleed the economy dry" by not addressing key priorities.