Two laws were set in place during the 35th Guam Legislature with the hope of assisting the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority with various capital improvement and equipment needs. So far, the laws have not generated the intended resources, but hospital management continues with partnerships and ongoing projects to address issues at the island's only public hospital.

Public Law 35-73 lapsed into law back in February 2020. The legislation promised to infuse $10 million into GMH for the repair or replacement of the electrical panel and necessary generator, repair the roof and procure an electronic health records system.

However, the funding source would have essentially been 2019 excess funds and GMH hasn't received any of that money. This isn't surprising.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Legislature had been at odds over the use of these "excess revenues," with the governor arguing there is no excess at all until Guam's deficit is eliminated.

Even in August, when the governor's administration announced the deficit had been cut nearly in half – a combination of an increase in net assets and a decrease in liabilities – Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said none of the $10 million appropriated by P.L. 35-73 went to the hospital because the deficit hadn't been eliminated.

The governor acknowledged she could not execute the legislation when she allowed it to lapse into law, but instead said she would ask the Guam Economic Development Authority to find financing options that could fulfill the intent of the law.

GEDA hasn't yet provided additional financing options, according to GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

Nor is she aware of any entities that have availed of a tax credit program authorized by Public Law 35-138. That law allows businesses to contribute required medical equipment in exchange for business privilege tax credits. GEDA is charged with implementing and monitoring the program.

GEDA hasn't responded to Post inquiries about financing options for GMH or whether it has set up the program contemplated in P.L. 35-138.

Regardless, GMHA has completed or is working on various projects and solicitations for the hospital.

To address the electrical panel, Perez-Posadas said they are working collaboratively with the Guam Power Authority with the intention of keeping it operating safely for several years. A bid invitation re-solicitation is in the works for a 1.6 megawatt Emergency Generator, which needed replacing.

A team is currently evaluating proposals for architectural and engineering services for roof repair, according to Perez-Posadas. The A&E design and construction of the roof will be funded using money from the Department of the Interior's Office of Insular Affairs, she added.

Moreover, in May last year, GMHA announced it would be implementing Medsphere Systems Corp.'s CareVue electronic health record platform. The transition into this electronic record system and SCC Softlab Laboratory Information System are ongoing, with a target date to "go-live" in October, Perez-Posadas said. The funding source for the project has been operational funds.

GMHA lost Joint Commission Accreditation in July 2018. In April 2020, the Army Corps of Engineers released a facility assessment on the hospital, identifying $21 million in immediate repairs needed to support reaccreditation.

The ultimate goal for the governor's administration, however, is to construct a new hospital.

But Perez-Posadas said the "desire, goal and interest" of GMHA leadership is to get the hospital accredited or reaccredited, and will not wait until the construction of a new hospital to do so.

"There are several accreditation organizations that we are comparing/reviewing to determine which organization will be the best, most cost beneficial and is in alignment with the (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Conditions of Participation/Standards," she said.

But while the hospital authority is proceeding with some of the projects recommended by the Army Corps of Engineers, it has decided to defer others given the direction to build a new public hospital.

Other projects

Perez-Posadas outlined 11 projects that GMHA has completed or engaged in:

1. Comms Center Relocation and Upgrade – successfully completed March 5, 2021.

2. Main Electrical Panel – working collaboratively with GPA; no plans to replace at this time.

3. CCTV Surveillance & Doors Access Control Systems – parking lot CCTV standalone system procured/completed mid-March 2021.

4. Removal and Replacement of Fan Coil Units – Air Handling Units will be worked in phases over the next several years, followed by the Fan Coil Units. The Phasing Plan includes HVAC Upgrades of high priority in OR, ED, ICU and Radiology.

5. Hospitalwide HVAC system – same as number 4.

6. Roof Repair/Upgrade – A&E Design RFPs received from three offerors/vendors; packets will be reviewed and rated.

7. Z-Wing demolition – renovation/salvaging the Z-Wing is now the option being considered versus demolition.

8. GMH Patient Cardiac Monitoring Systems Upgrade – project near full completion.

9. Repair of Boiler No. 1 – anticipated project completion by end of the fourth quarter of calendar year 2021.

10. Replace GMH Main Liquid Oxygen Tanks (Qty. 2) – anticipated project completion by end of the first quarter of calendar year 2022.

11. Fire Alarm System and Fire Protection Upgrades – pending contractor assessment.