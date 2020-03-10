Lawsuit: Abuse was 'extreme and outrageous'

A woman filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court against the Capuchin Franciscans seeking at least $5 million in damages as she alleged, she suffered two years of sexual abuse in the late 1950s.

The woman, whose identity was kept confidential, alleges the abuse occurred at the St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana beginning when she was 9 years old.

Her grandmother was the head of the Christian Mothers and attended mass on a daily basis. She required her granddaughter to attend daily and had her help around the church.

She named the late priest Kieran Hickey as her abuser accusing him of performing various sexual acts on her and sexually abusing her three to four times a week, court documents state.

The first instance of abuse allegedly occurred after the girl was picking flowers and was preparing them at the church rectory where Hickey’s office and bedroom were located.

Hickey allegedly entered the room and grabbed the girl’s private parts.

She was spared further abuse when someone knocked on the rectory door. Hickey allegedly told the girl not to tell anyone what had occurred, the complaint states.

Over the next two years, Hickey allegedly found various reasons to have the girl stay behind after mass to help clean the church or his bedroom and sexually abused her.

Attorney David Lujan alleges Hickey’s acts and conduct were “extreme and outrageous,” and the priest had reckless disregard for causing the girl to suffer severe emotional distress.