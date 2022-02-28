After nearly three years, the negligence lawsuit brought against the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic related to the death of 5-year-old Asher Lubofsky has come to a close. The parties signed a stipulation in early February dismissing the matter entirely and permanently.

Asher Lubofsky's parents filed an $11 million lawsuit in mid-2019 against a doctor and a physician assistant at the clinic, the clinic itself, and the clinic's insurance company. Guam law mandates arbitration in these matters, but the suit challenged the law as well.

David Lubofsky, the boy's father, said only that the case was resolved, but the family will continue pursuing other issues.

"I will say the whole ordeal of losing Asher continues to pain us greatly. The legal cases are resolved. We will continue with individual license complaints against those so-called medical professionals that violated standards of medical care and common decency," David Lubofsky said.

The family also will continue the court petition to compel the Guam Board of Medical Examiners and the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners to adopt certain rules, David Lubofsky said.

"Without doubt, their role has been to protect the medical professionals, not the consumers, to the point that they are clearly seen as corrupt by many," he said.

David Lubofsky said he will "do everything possible" to change Guam's Mandatory Medical Malpractice Arbitration law, which requires all medical malpractice claims, barring those against the government, to go through arbitration. Opponents of the law argue the process can be costly, and mandating arbitration can discourage claimants from otherwise coming forward.

The end of the SDA case resolves the lawsuits involving Asher Lubofsky's death.

Last year, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority agreed to pay the boy's parents $200,000 as settlement for the death of their child, the maximum that was allowed for wrongful death under the Government Claims Act.

Asher Lubofsky was admitted to the emergency room at GMH the morning of Oct. 30, 2018, with complaints of a two-day-long fever and shortness of breath. He was first seen at the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, but reportedly was unable to see a doctor at the clinic.

The boy's condition worsened by the early morning hours the next day. Then, just a little past 7 a.m., Asher Lubofsky was pronounced dead. His death certificate attributed the cause to a generalized viral infection.