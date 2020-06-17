Janela Buhain Carrera, the governor’s director of communications, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Superior Court of Guam seeking an injunction and damages against several defendants to include Troy Torres and his company, Kandit Inc.

Carrera is represented by attorney Vanessa Williams, who filed the civil complaint on her behalf on June 1.

She alleged that on May 12, the defendants intentionally advertised and offered, and intentionally caused others to display and distribute images of her nude and having sex, adding that she has a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The video was posted on social media that same day where Carrera alleged Torres told viewers where they could go to watch it.

“Defendants advertised and offered the images with intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten, and coerce (Carrera),” the complaint states.

The complaint cites Public Law 33-171, which makes it unlawful to distribute images of persons depicted in a state of nudity or engaged in sexual activities, otherwise known as revenge pornography with the intent to cause harm.

Carrera also alleged the defendants posted one of the nude photos on the Kandit Facebook page on May 27. Her attorney issued Torres a cease and desist letter, which he allegedly refused during a separate video recording posted online, documents state.

The complaint states the defendants’ negligence caused Carrera to suffer severe emotional distress, including humiliation, mental anguish, and anxiety. Documents also state Carrera suffered general damage in an amount to be determined at trial.

“(Carrera) is entitled to an award of punitive damages from defendants and each of them in an amount to be proven at trial and sufficient to punish, penalize and deter defendants from engaging in such conduct in the future,” documents state.

Carrera asked the court for a temporary restraining order and a jury trial to address the allegations.

The case went before Judge Elyze Iriarte on June 12; however, she has since disqualified herself from the case, according to court records.

A new judge has not yet been assigned the case.