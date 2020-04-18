A civil complaint was filed on Friday in the District Court of Guam against Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero over her decision to “unilaterally, inorganically, and unlawfully” implement road closures that the plaintiff alleges are a form of “over-policing” the people of Guam.

The complaint, filed by Joaquin "Ken" Leon-Guerrero, alleges the governor’s series of “illegal checkpoints” are an attempt to circumvent the law by describing them as road closure traffic control plans. He accused the governor of abusing her executive authority.

The complaint seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction over the governor’s Executive Order 2020-10 which implemented a series of road closures and a traffic flow plan and activated members of the Guam National Guard for what the governor said was an educational campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Attorneys for Joaquin Leon Guerrero allege the checkpoints implemented under the guise of road closures are a violation of residents’ Fourth Amendment right to unreasonable searches and seizures, their due process rights and the separation of powers doctrine.

The plaintiff, through his attorneys William Gavras and Louie Yanza, argue the provisions of the executive order are unconstitutional and a violation of the Organic Act, the federal law that establishes Guam's system of government.

“The defendant knew she did not have the authority to subject Guam residents to suspicion-less seizures of their persons, searches, and liberty restrictions as part of a general public health control strategy or in the undifferentiated interest in deterring citizens from traveling on public highways,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff contends he has been denied due process because he may not go about his business without being subjected to the road closures.

“These measures are essentially banning citizens from traveling anywhere by subjecting the citizens to unreasonable searches and seizures,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit requests a declaration from the court that Executive Order 2020-10 is unconstitutional and a violation of law.

The governor didn't issue a comment but her office did release a statement from Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey which states: “We are confident that we acted lawfully. While we defer any specific comment on this case to the attorney general, who represents us, we are also glad the plaintiff and his counsel are healthy enough to file suit.”

The plaintiff sought a court order lifting the roadblocks, nominal damages against the governor, attorneys fees and any other relief deemed just and equitable by the court.

Attorneys Gavras and Yanza could not be reached for comment.