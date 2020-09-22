Lawsuit challenges shutdown orders

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in the District Court of Guam asks the federal court to nullify the governor's executive orders that forbade certain businesses from opening during the pandemic.

Thomas Peinhopf, who operates Livehouse Inc. and The Shady Lady bar/tavern, filed the lawsuit through attorneys Thomas Fisher and Rachel Taimanao-Ayuyu.

The lawsuit hopes to represent other businesses in similar situations in a class-action lawsuit.

It contends the governor's executive orders violate the Constitution in that they "control the movement of citizens in their private property."

The public had not been given prior notice or an opportunity to be heard on the restrictions, the lawsuit states.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Public Health and Social Services acting Director Arthur San Agustin are among the defendants named in the lawsuit, both in their personal and official capacities.

"There is no reasonable or substantial basis between defendants' orders permitting one business to operate while prohibiting another business from operating when both businesses are capable of implementing the same safety precautions, policies and procedures," the lawsuit states, in part.

The government's business shutdown orders have deprived the plaintiff of his right to reap the economic benefits of his private property, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also refers to the "takings clause." That constitutional clause, according to the lawsuit, "generally bars the government from forcing some members of the public to bear burdens that should be borne by the public as a whole."

The governor's business shutdown orders are "illegal, unconstitutional and void," the lawsuit states.

The Guam lawsuit followed a successful challenge against government shutdown orders in Pennsylvania.

Court ruling

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, a Trump appointee, sided with the Pennsylvania plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders in their lawsuit against Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and his health secretary.

The Pennsylvania governor’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus "were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency. But even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered," the judge wrote.

He said, "The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal’ where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures."

For months, Guam's small business owners have voiced their concerns about what they believe is the unconstitutionality of the governor's executive orders to control the virus such as shutting down businesses.

They also held peaceful protests.