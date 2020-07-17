Attorney Thomas Fisher filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio refused to disclose public records.

Fisher said the documents he's seeking, which are related to the Port's hiring of an attorney or law firm, should be open for inspection by members of the public based on the Sunshine Reform Act of 1999.

On July 1, Fisher requested certain documents from the Port.

“The Port has not complied with the request as required,” the lawsuit alleges.

Fisher asked the Superior Court to issue an alternative writ of mandate ordering Respicio to release the requested documents or appear before the court and explain why he couldn’t do so.

The attorney also asked the court to issue a $1,000 fine against Respicio.

Respicio said he has provided the documents in his possession.

“I responded and provided more than 60 pages of documents responsive to attorney Fisher’s FOIA request. Whatever documents that attorney Fisher is claiming were not provided, either those documents do not exist or are still in active procurement with the attorney general’s office, and are not releasable while in active procurement,” Respicio stated.

'Extreme measure'

“Attorney Fisher’s office was sent the email within the four working days prescribed by law. I wish attorney Fisher would have just called the Port Authority of Guam instead of going through this extreme measure involving the courts,” Respicio stated when asked for comment by The Guam Daily Post.

Fisher requested contracts, purchase orders and payments for legal services performed at the Port from Jan. 1 to the present.

The attorney also sought all procurement records for legal services for the Port from Jan. 1 to the present.

The Port issued a request for proposals for legal services in February. The proposals were initially due March 20. The deadline was moved to April 7. The deadline was further pushed back to May 8.

Other documents are with the attorney general’s office as part of an active procurement, Respicio stated.