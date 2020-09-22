Lawsuit filed in federal court challenges constitutionality of shutdown orders on businesses

A lawsuit filed today in the District Court on Guam asks the federal court to nullify the governor's executive orders that forbade certain businesses from opening in this pandemic.

Thomas Peinhopf, who operates Livehouse Inc. and The Shady Lady bar/tavern, filed the lawsuit through attorneys Thomas Fisher and Rachel Ayuyu-Taimanao.

The lawsuit hopes to represent other businesses in similar situations in a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends the governor's executive orders violate the constitution in that they "control the movement of citizens in their private property."

The public had not been given prior notice, and an opportunity to be heard on the restrictions, the lawsuit states.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and acting Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin are among the defendants named in the lawsuit, both in their personal and official capacities.

"There is no reasonable or substantial basis between defendants’ orders permitting one business to operate while prohibiting another business from operating when both businesses are capable of implementing the same safety precautions, policies and procedures," the lawsuit states, in part.

The government's business shutdown orders have deprived the plaintiff of his right to reap the economic benefits of his private property, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also refers to the "takings clause." That constitutional clause, according to the lawsuit, "generally bars the government from forcing some members of the public to bear burdens that should be borne by the public as a whole."

The governor's business shutdown orders are "illegal, unconstitutional and void," the lawsuit states.

This is a developing story.