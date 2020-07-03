Five public school students have filed a civil lawsuit against Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez in the District Court of Guam.

The students, through their parents, legal guardians and their attorney Daniel Somerfleck, allege Fernandez has systematically failed in his official capacity to provide legally guaranteed educational services that fall in line with their Individualized Education Program, or IEP.

The students are asking the court to require the superintendent to implement an in-person Extended School Year program that includes the instruction and related services in the IEP.

Court documents state all five students have a disability; it later specifies four of the students are on the autism spectrum.

The students' IEPs stipulate they are to each receive extended school year services for four hours a day for four weeks, to include at least one specialized para-educator and other related services during the summer break, documents state.

“There is no basis to assert that the public schools cannot provide educational services based upon the (students') IEP, when in fact, the governor created an exception for a pilot program to assist in the opening of schools,” Somerfleck states.

GDOE’s legal counsel, Jesse Nasis, filed an opposition to the lawsuit on Wednesday.

“Plaintiffs falsely declare that the governor of Guam provided an opportunity for all public and private schools to develop a pilot program. This is glaringly untrue,” Nasis stated, noting because the governor gave the Department of Public Health and Social Services the authority to choose the school. The plaintiffs should have called that agency to determine if a public school was open, GDOE asserts.

“Another obvious choice would have been a phone call to GDOE, which also would have easily clarified that it has not permitted any public schools to open.”

He asked the court to deny their request and impose sanctions against the plaintiffs “because they have needlessly consumed the time and resources of this court.”