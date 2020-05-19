A lawsuit seeking to compel the government of Guam to pay double pay to those essential workers who were required to work during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency was filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

The writ, filed on behalf of Police Officer II Steve Topasna, alleges the government failed to comply with the Department of Administration’s Personnel Rules and Regulations.

The petition for writ of mandamus names the government of Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Guam Police Chief Steve Ignacio and Department of Administration Director Edward Birn.

Attorney Tom Fisher said the writ of mandamus is not affiliated with the Guam Federation of Teachers' efforts.

Fisher said the writ will cut through barriers of form and procedure by forcing the government of Guam to comply with the law.

"This should not be about politicians who hold leadership positions, it’s about following the rule of law. When the government acts unlawfully, it is the courageous government of Guam employees like Officer Steve Topasna who must pay the price and not the politicians," stated Fisher.

Topasna has reported for duty since March 16 under “emergent and unsafe working conditions and continues to do so.

“It should be noted that Governor Leon Guerrero, Police Chief Ignacio, Director Birn and Attorney General Camacho have each refused to give Officer Topasna and others like him their money which they have earned and deserve,” added Fisher.

The writ requests the court issue an order requiring the respondents to comply with the DOA rules or appear before the court to show case why they do not need to comply and award Topasna double pay for each hour worked during the course of the present emergency declaration, but no sooner than June 5.

Heroes bill

A group of nurses has also released a statement on legislation that would pay them with a combination of leave credits and cash.

"Though we are thankful and appreciative of the speaker’s intent on the Heroes Bill, we feel that it doesn't fully meet the terms of us front liners. This bill is trying to replace a legal obligation for pay the front liners already earned, with only a fraction of what is owed. Perhaps they could let us understand their logic in all this, because from our interpretation we are afforded no more than 240 hours with 120 hours to be cashed out. Our concern is this, PCOR 1 lasted roughly six weeks, at 240 hours, why are we only allotted 120 hours of cashing out? That's three weeks of pay. We are also concerned with why Robert Koss chose to agree to this without discussing it with whom he represents. If the nurses had been consulted about this, we would have helped the union to understand that it was saying yes to compensation for only three out of the last nine weeks we worked. That really is a slap in the face."

The group added: "Many front liners are upset - on one hand the politicians are forcing us to agree to this so we don't sound ungrateful, on the other, we find it extremely unfair. We will not choose the popular way, and continue to stand firm in our pursuit of fairness and accountability. Senator Telena Nelson’s bill seems more in line with fairness and presents itself with a clear and cut resolution."