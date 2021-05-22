Lawsuit: GWHS teacher, coach raped minor student in 1998

"I was so ashamed, so torn of my innocence, so broken, so frozen, so violated, so lost, all in pain," wrote a man who, on Thursday, alleged that a teacher and baseball coach at George Washington High School molested and raped him when he was a sophomore at the school in 1998.

The plaintiff, identified in court documents only as "S.C." to protect his privacy, named in his lawsuit Benjamin Leon Guerrero II as the teacher and coach.

The $2 million lawsuit also named as a defendant the government of Guam, which the complaint said is responsible, the school and the Guam Department of Education. There are about 50 unnamed defendants.

At the time, the teacher began to groom the boy by paying attention to him both during and after school, the lawsuit states, starting with sexual innuendoes that ultimately led to the sexual assault.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, said Leon Guerrero tricked S.C. into visiting his bedroom in his house after a baseball game.

The lawsuit alleges Leon Guerrero raped the boy, causing the boy to "cry from pain while blood ran down him."

The rape caused the boy to miss school the next day and he transferred to St. Paul Christian School later that year "because he could not stand ... the sight of Leon Guerrero," the lawsuit alleges.

S.C., represented by attorney Daniel Berman, is now 37 and living in Los Angeles. He is seeking a jury trial.

Attached to his complaint is a nine-page account of the events that led to the rape and its impact on him that continues to this day. It states he continued to seek counseling because of what the teacher did to him.

He recalled his feeling of shame, and of being "torn of my innocence."

"Fast forward to my adult life, I have been traumatically scarred, by identity, self-worth, and just all-in-all the ability to live my life freely without the emotional scars of this tragic day," S.C. wrote.

Those writings were made part of a claim against GovGuam that he filed with the Office of the Attorney General in 2020.

On April 29, the OAG wrote to S.C.'s lawyer stating a GDOE investigation indicates "there appears to be no negligence on the part of GDOE related to Claimant's allegations because there was no information available to GDOE during the period when claimant was enrolled in GW High School for GDOE to be aware of any alleged wrongdoing described in the government claim."

"Your allegations of rape concern does not allege any negligence by the government or its employees," the OAG wrote.

The OAG also said S.C. filed a claim more than 20 years past the timeline to file a claim against GovGuam.

In his lawsuit, S.C. said he consulted with and sought timely treatment and care from professional counselors on information and belief that the professionals who provided care reported Leon Guerrero's offense to the Guam Police Department, the lawsuit said.

"To the best information and knowledge of S.C., no action of any kind was taken by law enforcement or GPD notwithstanding the reports to, and knowledge of, GPD of those offenses by Leon Guerrero," the complaint said.

Guam lifted the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse in 2016, allowing victims of sexual abuse during childhood to file a complaint at any time. The same 2016 law allowed nearly 300 people to file clergy sex abuse cases.