Lawsuit: Lack of designated habitat imperils plants, animals

In the six years since listing 23 regional plants and animals as “endangered species,” the federal government has yet to designate any critical habitats to help protect them from extinction.

This inaction is at the heart of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Guam by the Center for Biological Diversity. The national nonprofit conservation organization, which has more than 84,000 members, is represented locally by attorney Julian Aguon of Blue Ocean Law. Residents of the Mariana Islands are also members, according to the suit.

“We need to get serious about protecting our endangered and threatened species,” Aguon stated in a news release. “The first step is to designate critical habitat. The second is to stop giving the military a free pass. We’re suing Fish and Wildlife to remind them they must do both.”

The group filed a petition for the U.S. government to recognize these 23 species in May 2004. The designation was eventually made in 2015 for the plants and animals, which include the Marianas subspecies of the Pacific sheath-tailed bat, the Marianas skink, the Mariana eight-spot butterfly, the Rota blue damselfly, the Guam tree snail and the Micronesian cycad. The center filed a notice of its intent to bring the suit in August 2019, Post files show.

“These beautiful, dwindling Pacific Island species desperately need protected habitat or they won’t survive,” said Maxx Phillips, Hawaii director and a staff attorney at the center. “We can’t stop the extinction crisis if wildlife officials ignore the law and abandon the places where imperiled species live. Militarization, invasive species, climate change and urban sprawl have taken an enormous toll. Since government officials won’t take action, we’re asking the court to force them to.”

Federally recognized critical habitats can receive special land management considerations or protections, which can be essential for the conservation of an endangered species. The government is supposed to identify any new endangered species “concurrently” with their critical habitats, according to federal law. Even with a permissible extension for this process, the habitat designations should have occurred no later than October 2016, the center alleges in its suit.

The lawsuit was filed against Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, a deputy director at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the federal agency itself. It seeks a judicial declaration that the federal government is violating the Endangered Species Act, and for the court to compel the action by establishing a timeline for compliance.

“The Service’s failure is inexcusable as it has recognized that these ‘23 Mariana Island species are experiencing population-level impacts’ as the result of serious and ongoing threats from habitat loss and degradation due to federal activities, including military activities to test weapons,” the lawsuit states. “These species’ habitat is being devastated by development, activities associated with military weapons testing, training and urbanization, nonnative ungulates and plants, brown tree snakes, fire, and climate change.”