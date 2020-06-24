Lawsuit: Molestation ‘haunts’ former altar boy

A former St. Francis Catholic School student alleges he was sexually molested by a parish priest who taught classes at the Yona school in the 1960s.

A lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday against the Capuchin Franciscans, Sisters of Notre Dame, and St. Francis Catholic School.

The complaint, filed by the plaintiff, identified as S.S.S. to protect his identity, alleges the late Fulgence Petrie molested him and forced him to perform sexual acts during recess at one of the buildings behind the church, the lawsuit states.

At the time of the alleged abuse, the plaintiff was in the fifth grade.

Petrie worked as a Capuchin priest on Guam for 26 years in parishes and schools until 1974.

The plaintiff’s attorney David Lujan alleges his client remains traumatized from the “forced acts.”

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages.

The acts of molestation occurred over 10 separate occasions during a period of more than six months, court documents state.

S.S.S. “cannot erase from his mind” what was done to him. “It haunts him to this day,” the complaint states.