The decision of whether essential government of Guam employees, who worked since the start of the pandemic, should get double their pay now rests in the hands of a Superior Court of Guam Judge.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Tom Fisher on behalf of Guam police officer Steven Topasna, includes more than 100 others fighting to get the additional pay.

Projections by the administration show the double pay for the executive branch essential employees alone could range from $4.5 million to $18 million or higher.

Fisher has previously confirmed that an unnamed staffer with the Guam attorney general’s office is among those who have joined the lawsuit. Fisher has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all communications between the AG’s office and the governor’s office – dating back to March – that relates to payment of GovGuam employees; to include all discussions that happened on various social media platforms.

Topasna was not able to attend Friday’s hearing held before Judge Anita Sukola.

“My client has been required to go to work during the public health emergency and that in it of itself is contrary to law. The Guam Police Department has commanded that he continue to work,” said Fisher, inside the courtroom. “If we are going to require someone to endanger their lives in this situation because we are talking about a contagious pandemic, potentially endanger the lives of their loved ones when they return to their homes, if they are going to run that risk for us then we are going to give them double pay.”

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio and Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, who are both named in the lawsuit, attended the hearing. The suit also names the government of Guam and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who did not attend, as she was holding a COVID-19 briefing at the time.

Deputy Attorney General James Canto had argued in GovGuam's opposition that Guam law requires the writ petitioner to establish that there is a ministerial duty to act in accordance with their request, and that there is no other means to bring the case before the court.

“The petitioner has cited a rule from DOA and no law … no law that would authorize legal justification for receiving double pay in these circumstances,” Canto said to the court. “There is no legal authorization, which according to the Organic Act remains solely to the Legislature to set those compensations for GovGuam employees in all circumstances.”

Canto stated the lawsuit, as filed, is inappropriate and insufficient.

“All the petitioner does say is he was not informed to stay home. That’s not the same as being ordered to report for work in the face of a pandemic, which is necessary under the very rule that he is seeking to appeal to for the issuance of double pay,” he said.

Canto said the AG’s office wants to ensure whatever action is taken is done correctly and follows local law to avoid any additional legal actions being filed by taxpayers.

Fisher said it seemed the AG's office “is moving heaven and earth to stop from paying these people.”

“We have to have a police presence. We have to have guards at the Department of Corrections. We have to have medical personnel manning the medical facilities around the island. We can’t function as a society without those things. That’s not a mystery today,” Fisher said. “There is a consequence of coming in to work during an emergency – they are awarded double pay.”

“These people put their lives at risk; let’s compensate them,” Fisher added.

Judge Sukola said she would be issuing a decision soon.