After winning a class-action lawsuit over the cost-of-living allowance for government retirees in 2006, attorney Mike Phillips is back in court, this time fighting for approximately $2 million owed to him for more than 12 years.

In November 2006, the Superior Court of Guam issued a judgment awarding the COLA class and their attorney $123.5 million. Phillips, as class counsel, was awarded approximately $12.4 million and periodic payments were made from 2007 through 2009.

The COLA Relief Act, enacted into Public Law 29-19, on Sept. 23, 2007, allowed Phillips to request and receive a certificate for no more than 50% of the amount owed to him by the government of Guam.

In an amended petition filed with the District Court of Guam on Thursday, Phillips alleges that Department of Administration Director Edward Birn and the government of Guam have denied what is owed to him despite prior admissions of their responsibility to issue a certificate of claim for the amount of money owed.

Phillips alleges Birn consulted with "highly and politically connected individuals" and decided not to honor his valid certificate of claim, in large part because of allegations Phillips' law firm did not "sufficiently support the candidacy of Birn's chosen team for governor and lieutenant governor," court documents state.

The complaint alleges Birn's actions violated Phillips' constitutional and Organic Act rights.

The lawsuit also alleges Birn utilized funds secured from commercial notes sold for a limited purpose and further used these restricted funds appropriated by the Legislature, only to pay for certificates of claim, as he desired, singling out the petitioner without justification and for an illegal motive.

Phillips has asked the court to require Birn to personally pay back and return all moneys secured from investors and order the government to issue the certificate of claim as mandated by law.