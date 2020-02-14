A former altar boy alleges he was subjected to repeated sexual abuse at the hands of a former priest and Boy Scout leader who punished him for hiding from him after the abuse began.

In a civil complaint filed in the District Court of Guam on Thursday, an individual using the initials R.R.R. to protect his identity, accused the late Louis Brouillard of offering to teach him scouting techniques and rituals to serve as an altar boy in 1962.

R.R.R. and his family were residing in Ordot at a relative’s home. He was an altar boy at the church for approximately two months when Brouillard asked if he was interested in becoming a scout and began teaching him.

During an outing at the Lonfit River, Brouillard allegedly had the boy remove his shorts before they swam. The lawsuit alleges the priest fondled the boy.

The complaint states the sexual abuse escalated the following week after mass when Brouillard allegedly took the boy to the back of the church and performed sexual acts on him, court documents state.

On other occasions Brouillard allegedly raped the boy and performed various sexual acts on multiple occasions bringing him into his office under the guise of further scouting and altar boy lessons, the lawsuit states.

After the first rape, Brouillard allegedly brought the boy a bicycle as a gift and then sexually assaulted him.

When Typhoon Karen struck Guam in November 1962, R.R.R. and his family were displaced after their home in Ordot was destroyed. The family moved to a typhoon housing area in Agana Heights and the boy began attending St. Jude Thaddeus School, now known as Bishop Baumgartner School, in 1963.

Brouillard saw the boy walking around the school, but the minor managed to avoid meeting the priest until one day a teacher instructed him to meet the priest at the church to help with some chores.

The lawsuit states Brouillard drove the boy to San Vicente Church to drop off several boxes of books and flyers and then raped the boy repeatedly over two years.

When the priest finished raping and punishing the boy, he insisted on knowing at which house the boy was staying and then dropped him home, court documents state. Brouillard allegedly warned the boy never to hide from him again “or else.”

The boy saw Brouillard passing his home several times over the next few weeks, causing him to run away from home, quit school, live on the streets, and become a juvenile delinquent between 1963 and 1966.

R.R.R.’s attorney, David Lujan, said to this day his client’s biggest fear is “simply the thought of Pale.”

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages.