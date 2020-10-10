Lawsuit puts Cabras Power Plant on EPA cleanup list

A recently filed lawsuit aims to improve air quality for island residents, clearing the way for those with asthma and other respiratory ailments.

The island’s biggest power plant – the Cabras Power Plant in Piti – along with parts of Indiana, Louisiana and Puerto Rico, was named in the lawsuit filed by three conservation groups, forcing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to oversee the cleanup plans.

“It should not take a lawsuit to make sure dangerous air pollution is reduced,” said Robert Ukeiley, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “We’re pleased that these states and U.S. territories are now one step closer to cleaning up unhealthy sulfur dioxide pollution.”

According to a release from the center, the pollution registered high enough to “trigger ecological harm and human health problems.” In as little as five minutes, exposure can trigger asthma attacks and sometimes fatal harm to the lungs and cardiovascular system, the center stated.

With the lawsuits, all those named will be required to have EPA-guided plans in place for cleanup.

The areas where the EPA had failed to make sure air pollution plans are in place include Evangeline Parish, Louisiana; Huntington, Indiana; Piti-Cabras, Guam; and San Juan and Guayama-Salinas in Puerto Rico.

Guam, along with the others named in the suit, will have two years to put the plans in place.

“The coronavirus pandemic has made it clear just how necessary clean air is for all of us,” said Caroline Cox, a senior scientist with the Center for Environmental Health. “Complying with the Clean Air Act is more important than ever.”

Studies have shown a link between air pollution and worse outcomes for those with COVID-19 and other diseases. The highest-risk groups for COVID-19 include people with asthma.

