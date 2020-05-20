Lawsuit seeks order to force government to 'follow the rule of law'

A lawsuit seeking to compel the government of Guam to compensate essential employees with double pay for hours they are required to work during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency was filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

The writ, filed on behalf of Police Officer II Steve Topasna, alleges the government failed to comply with the Department of Administration’s Personnel Rules and Regulations that requires double pay for essential employees, such as police officers and medical personnel, when the governor declares an emergency and most GovGuam workers are sent home but continue to get paid.

"This should not be about politicians who hold leadership positions, it’s about following the rule of law. When the government acts unlawfully, it is courageous government of Guam employees like Officer Steve Topasna who must pay the price and not the politicians," stated attorney Tom Fisher, who represents Topasna.

The petition for writ of mandamus names the government of Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Guam Police Department Chief Steven Ignacio and Department of Administration Director Edward Birn.

Fisher argues the respondents have refused to give Topasna and others like him who have reported to work since March 16 under “emergent and unsafe working conditions” the money they have “earned and deserve.” He said his client had no other choice but to file the lawsuit as there is no plain, clear or speedy remedy other than to take the matter to court.

“That’s the law. We’re not free to just ignore it,” said Fisher during a Zoom videoconference with media on Tuesday. “When authorities called officers, nurses and doctors back to work, they were required under (DOA rule) 8.406 to pay these people double time. These people are putting it out there. We call them front-liners for a reason. ... If the governor and AG think that sort of bravery cannot be compensated, I just don’t understand that line of thinking.”

‘Rule of law will prevail’

Attorney General Leevin Camacho last week issued an opinion finding government workers would not be eligible for double pay compensation because the agencies they work at were not closed.

Under Rule 8.406 of the personnel regulations, Camacho wrote in his April 14 opinion, an employee is entitled to receive double pay or compensatory leave credits when three elements are met as stated in the government's personnel rules: 1.) the governor has declared a state of emergency; 2.) the facility where the employee works is closed; and 3.) the employee is still required to report to work in order to provide essential services.

Fisher contends the AG’s interpretation “ignores the reality of the situation and the law.”

“It’s confounding why the AG issued an opinion that is frankly lazy and not well thought out. They did not even address 8.406. It appears the opinion that Camacho put out is agenda-driven more than anything else,” said Fisher.

The attorney general responded to Fisher’s comments and reiterated his support of compensating front-liners, but said as the chief legal officer, he must provide legal opinions, not personal opinions, on what the rules are, not what the rules should be.

“Attorney Fisher has his own opinion of the Department of Administration Personnel Rules and Regulations. We agree with attorney Fisher, this case is about following the rules. Our opinion outlined the requirements of the double pay rule and acknowledged that, absent legislative action, unacceptable inequities would result. His clients have the right to make their case before the courts and we are confident that the rule of law will prevail,” stated Camacho.

Legislation ‘unnecessary’

The writ requests the Superior Court issue an order requiring the respondents to comply with the DOA rules or appear before the court to show case why they do not need to comply and award Topasna double pay for each hour worked during the course of the present emergency declaration, but no sooner than June 5.

Several pieces of legislation have been introduced in hopes of remedying the situation, but Fisher contends, “It’s unnecessary. The law already provides the cure.”

While he commended Vice Speaker Telena Nelson for two bills she introduced to rectify pay for essential workers, he didn’t mince words on Speaker Tina Muña Barnes’ Heroes Annual Leave bill.

“We’re going to call these people heroes but essentially we’re going to pick their pocket. It’s a swindle. They have capped the amount of leave you can receive for participating or working during this particular emergency. Many men and women have worked over 240 hours. Yet this bill cuts them off,” said Fisher.

The attorney warned that there is a drawback when standalone bills are passed to provide compensation to employees when the personnel rules are in place.

The more than $2 million in double pay paid to Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority employees could bolster Topasna’s case, Fisher stated.

“If the government of Guam has made payment for double pay, that seems to indicate the government of Guam understands our position and frankly agrees with it,” he said. “I was pondering whether the government of Guam is even going to oppose this. Why would GovGuam take a position adverse to their own employees?”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during a press briefing on Tuesday responded to the lawsuit, stating every person has the right to be represented in court.

“It will be discussed in court. I am confident our position is correct. I am confident because as you read the AG opinion, I tend to agree with the opinion,” said Leon Guerrero.

The governor has previously stated, and reiterated on Tuesday, that the government may have to look at furloughs if the government is required to pay double pay, and urged lawmakers to be very clear of where the funds are coming from to pay any additional compensation to government workers.