Lawsuit: Victim still haunted by sexual abuse

As hundreds of clergy and child sexual abuse cases await resolution, a new lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Guam against the Boy Scouts of America and the Capuchin Franciscans.

D.E.F., who used initials to protect his identity, filed a civil complaint alleging D.E.F. was sexually abused and raped by the late Louis Brouillard while he served as an altar boy and Boy Scout in the late 1970s.

The plaintiff recalled he learned about the duties and responsibilities of an altar boy from Brouillard and an older altar boy and attended Mass at San Vicente Church in Barrigada.

After Mass, he was always selected by Brouillard to join the priest in his second-floor bedroom where he was subjected to perform and engage in sexual acts with the priest, according to the lawsuit.

“The sexual abuse heaped by Pale against D.E.F. occurred at least two times per week, and on some occasions three times a week,” the complaint states.

The alleged abuse also occurred during weekly outings with the Boy Scouts to the Lonfit River and on camping outings.

The lawsuit alleges Brouilard sexually abused the plaintiff and other scout members during the scouting events and the priest would take the boys out for treats after as a reward for the sexual acts he perpetrated on the boys and scouts.

Attorney David Lujan, who represents the plaintiff, alleges his client refused to continue suffering from the priest’s abuse and ceased being involved after three months of abuse.

“These experiences have haunted D.E.F., who had bad nightmares, to this day, of being sexually abused by Pale,” wrote Lujan.

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages.

Many of the sex abuse lawsuits involving former members of the clergy await resolution in the Archdiocese of Agana’s bankruptcy filing and through mediation and settlement negotiations.